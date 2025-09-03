Putin praises N Korean soldiers as he meets Kim in Beijing for talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing on Wednesday (September 3) to begin bilateral talks.

The two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending a major military parade in the heart of the Chinese capital that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Putin and Kim travelled from a formal reception to the venue of the negotiations in the same car, the Kremlin said in a post on social media.

Putin’s praise for North Korean soldiers

Speaking in front of journalists as the meeting began, Putin praised the bravery and heroism of North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Moscow's troops to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region.

“Recently, relations between our countries have assumed a special, trusting, and friendly character, and an allied character. Your soldiers fought courageously and heroically,” Putin told Kim.

“I would like to note that we will never forget the sacrifices that your armed forces and the families of your servicemen have suffered,” continued the Russian president.

According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last year. It has also sent large quantities of military equipment, including ballistic missiles and artillery, to help fuel Putin's three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Putin addressed Kim as “Dear Chairman of State Affairs” in Russian and extended his warm greetings.

Strong ties between Pyongyang and Moscow: Kim

In his opening remarks, Kim said the cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has “significantly strengthened” since the two countries signed a strategic partnership pact in June last year during a summit in the North Korean capital.

Both Russia and North Korea face heavy international sanctions — the former for its war against Ukraine, and the latter for its nuclear weapons programme.

Although he did not specifically mention the war, Kim stressed that “if there's anything I can do for you and the people of Russia, if there is more that needs to be done, I will consider it as a fraternal duty, an obligation that we surely need to bear, and will be prepared to do everything possible to help.”

‘Come visit us,’ Putin invites Kim

Putin also invited the North Korean leader to visit Russia, according to a video published by the Kremlin. “See you soon,” Kim told Putin, hugging him goodbye after their bilateral talks.

“We are waiting for you, come visit us,” Putin responded.

‘Major propaganda win for Kim’

The anniversary celebrations in Beijing mark the first time that Kim has attended a major multilateral event during his 14-year rule, and the first time Kim, Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, have gathered at the same venue.

This visit to Beijing has also given a chance for Kim to meet the more than two dozen other national leaders who attended the event.

Observers are waiting to see if Kim possibly meets Xi bilaterally as well, or even holds a private trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, although none of the three countries have confirmed such an event.

A North Korea expert in Seoul called the Beijing visit a major propaganda win for Kim. He said “standing and walking side by side with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping — how could there be any better way for him to show his status to the world and to his people?”

(With agency inputs)