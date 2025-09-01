Putin praises India's efforts for peace in Ukraine, slams West at SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (September 1) lauded India and China’s efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war in contradiction to White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro's claim that New Delhi, by purchasing Russian oil was funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Putin slams the West over Ukraine war

Putin, during his address Tianjin SCO summit, lashed out at Ukraine’s Western allies, accusing them of supporting the "coup d'etat in Kyiv", that led to the crisis in Ukraine.

"Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as a result of an 'invasion' but as a result of a coup d'etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's western allies," said Putin as quoted by ANI.

15 years of Indo-Russia strategic ties

During his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin pointed out that December 21 marks 15 years of the joint statement that elevated India-Russia bilateral relations to a special privileged strategic partnership.

"We can say with confidence that multifaceted Russian-Indian ties are actively developing based on these principles. Ties have been established at various levels," said Putin as quoted by TASS.

Positive trends in Indo-Russia trade

The Russian President further stated that there were positive trends in trade and economic cooperation between India and Russia, and also lauded tourist exchanges. Putin said that there is close coordination between the two countries on the international stage, including platforms such as the United Nations, BRICS, the Group of 20 and the SCO.

“We closely coordinate our activities on the international stage, including within the United Nations, BRICS, the Group of 20, and, of course, the SCO. Today, we have a good opportunity to discuss the key goals of multifaceted bilateral cooperation in various fields," said Putin.

‘My dear friend’

Addressing the Prime Minister as “my dear friend”, Putin said that for decades, Russia and India have maintained special relations based on friendship and trust. "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, my dear friend, Russia and India have for decades maintained special relations of friendship and trust, which is the foundation for our future relationship,” said Putin.

The Russian President also said that these relations are “politically non-partisan” and supported by the majority of people in both countries.

Navarro's allegations

Putin’s remarks are in direct contradiction to Navarro's allegations that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was "PM Modi's war". He also accused India of acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" while justifying its 50 per cent tariffs on India.

"Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says give us more money (for its war). Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses, as well as workers, lose because India's high tariffs cause job losses, lower incomes, and reduced wages. The taxpayers lose because we have to fund Modi's war."