Trump accuses China of conspiring against US with Russia, North Korea

US President Donald Trump has targeted China again, accusing its leadership of conspiring against his country. He particularly mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un as they joined President Xi Jinping for massive Victory Day celebrations in Beijing to commemorate the surrender of Japan at the end of the Second World War in 1945 and China’s victory over an occupying force. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

The US leader made his claim in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday (September 3).

While reminding his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the “massive amount of support and blood” that the US gave to the Asian nation “in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader”, Trump greeted the president and people of China on the celebration but added at the end, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

The trio of Xi, Putin and Kim is called the “Axis of Upheaval” by many Western observers.

From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Parade exhibits China's military power

The 70-minute parade marked an exhibition of China’s growing military power and latest hardware, including hypersonic weapons, nuclear-capable missiles, and underwater drones, among others. In his speech, Xi said humanity today must choose between peace and war and dialogue and confrontation, according to The Associated Press.

Apart from the abovementioned trio, the parade also saw the presence of 25 other heads of state. According to observers, it was a message to the West at a time when the global order has seen sharp divisions over military and trade wars.

China recently hosted SCO summit

China, which recently hosted the 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, has faced a harsh tariff regime imposed by the US. Even India, which otherwise doesn’t share friendly ties with China, was seen coming close to its neighbour after facing equally bitter tariffs, particularly for buying oil from Russia.

Beijing intends to position itself as a counterweight to the US, after the tariffs rattled the global economic and political order. However, the US president has tried to put up a brave face as he rejected ideas that a warming of ties between China, Russia and other nations creates a challenge for Washington DC on the international stage.

China needs US, says Trump

When a BBC reporter asked Trump whether he believed China and its allies were trying to form a coalition to counter the US, the president said he did not, as he feels China needs the US.

He claimed he has a good relationship with Xi and that Beijing needs Washington DC more than the other way round.

In another radio interview, Trump said he was not worried about Russia and China forming an axis.

Speaking on Scott Jennings radio show, the president said the US has the “most powerful military forces” and “they would never use their military forces against” the US.

The mercurial commander-in-chief also expressed his disappointment with Putin, particularly after they failed to arrive at a peace deal for Ukraine during their high-stakes meeting in Alaska in August.