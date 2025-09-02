    • The Federal
    Kim Jong Un
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) disembarks from a train at a railway station in Beijing, China on Tuesday (Sept 2). Photo: PTI 

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing for military parade

    The North Korean leader will join his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a military parade, in what experts call a show of unity

    2 Sept 2025 6:12 PM IST  (Updated:2025-09-02 12:42:44)

    Seoul, Sep 2 (AP) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing, the official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday.

    Kim arrived at the Beijing railway station and was greeted by senior Chinese officials.

    China's state-run Xinhua news agency released a photo of a smiling Kim, dressed in a black suit and red tie, stepping off his train at the Beijing station.

    Kim is to attend a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, an event that experts say could potentially demonstrate three-way unity against the United States. (AP)

