North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing for military parade
The North Korean leader will join his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a military parade, in what experts call a show of unity
Seoul, Sep 2 (AP) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing, the official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday.
Kim arrived at the Beijing railway station and was greeted by senior Chinese officials.
China's state-run Xinhua news agency released a photo of a smiling Kim, dressed in a black suit and red tie, stepping off his train at the Beijing station.
Kim is to attend a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, an event that experts say could potentially demonstrate three-way unity against the United States. (AP)
Next Story