Protests erupt in Dhaka as student leader Sharif Osman Hadi dies in Singapore

Protests erupted in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Thursday night (December 18) after hearing news that Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising who was shot last week, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Hadi, also a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, was shot in the head by masked gunmen last week as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

The interim government of Muhammad Yunus on Monday (December 15) sent Hadi to Singapore in an air ambulance for advanced treatment as doctors in Dhaka described his condition “extremely critical”.

Hundreds of people protest

Hundreds of students and people gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection near Dhaka University campus following the announcement of Hadi's death and chanted slogans like "Who are you, who am I – Hadi, Hadi".

A student group, called Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, brought out a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus and marched to Shahbagh to join the demonstration.

Anti-India slogans

National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent protest, joined them, chanting anti-India slogans alleging Hadi’s assailants fled to India after committing the murder. They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned.

“Until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or never. We are in a war!” said Sarjis Alm, a key leader of NCP.

The Chhatra Shakti burnt an effigy of the home adviser, demanding his resignation for failure to arrest Hadi’s killers.

Newspaper offices attacked

A group of people, believed to be part of the protesters, attacked the offices of Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office and the nearby Daily Star at the capital's Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.

Reports said they vandalised several floors while journalists and staff of the newspaper were trapped inside, and the mob ignited a fire in front of the building.

It remained unclear why both newspapers, known for their passive support for Yunus and his interim government, came under attack.

Yunus promises to catch Hadi’s killers

In a televised address to the nation late Thursday night, Chief Adviser Yunus announced Hadi's death and promised swift action to catch his killers.

"Today, I come before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Yunus said.

He vowed to bring those involved in this brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “no leniency will be shown" to the killers.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said. "Let law enforcement agencies and other relevant organisations have the opportunity to carry out investigations with professionalism," he said, adding that the state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law.

In his address, the chief adviser called Hadi an “enemy to the defeated forces and fascist terrorists", in an apparent reference to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League.

“Their evil efforts to frighten the revolutionaries will be completely thwarted,” he added.

He also said that the government will take responsibility for the wife and only child of Hadi, who was a frontline leader of last year’s protests that toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

One-day state mourning

The chief adviser declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday (December 20), saying the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

He said special prayers seeking forgiveness for Hadi’s soul will be organised in every mosque across the country after Friday prayers.

Hadi’s death came hours after his family consented to a surgery to be performed in Singapore as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

BNP mourns Hadi’s death

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its rival Jamaat-e-Islami too mourned Hadi's death.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Hadi, mentioning his untimely demise as "a grave reminder of the human cost of political violence," The Daily Star reported.

"Together, we must safeguard every citizen and prevent any such incident aiming to destabilise Bangladesh and undermine our democratic aspirations," Tarique said in a social media post.

A leader of the Inquiab Mancha Mohammad Abdul Ahad said Hadi’s body would be brought home on Friday (December 19).

The home adviser earlier announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh for clues leading to the arrest of Hadi’s suspected assailants.

Police have arrested the prime suspect Foysal Karim Masud’s parents, wife, and a female friend.

(With agency inputs)