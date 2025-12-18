India shuts two visa centres in Bangladesh over security concerns

India on Thursday (December 18) shut down two visa application centres in Bangladesh on the grounds of security concerns. The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at southwestern Khulna and northwestern Rajshahi were closed.

There are five IVAC centres in Bangladesh. Apart from those in Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi, the two others are in the northeastern port city of Chattogram and northeastern Sylhet. The IVAC at Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

India closes Khulna, Rajshahi visa centres

But the centre, on its website, said the IVAC closed its two centres in Khulna and Rajshahi on Thursday.

“In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025),” it said, adding, “All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date.”

Also Read: India says never allowed its soil to be used against Bangladesh’s interests

‘Dhaka visa centre reopens’

The development comes on a day when New Delhi resumed operations at its visa application centre in Dhaka, a day after closing it over escalated security concerns.

Also Read: India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner after threat to High Commission in Dhaka

“Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka is now operational and functioning normally,” an IVAC official told PTI.

IVAC’s Dhaka centre on Wednesday announced temporary closure amid escalated tensions when a large group of anti-India protestors headed towards the Indian High Commission.

The development comes days after a senior leader of Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), Hasnat Abdullah, said on Monday that Dhaka should “isolate” India’s northeastern states and extend support to separatist elements in the region, if New Delhi attempted to destabilise his country.

Hasnat Abdullah, the Bangladeshi leader, had claimed that the Northeastern states were geographically 'vulnerable' as they were dependent on the narrow Siliguri Corridor, also called the 'Chicken's Neck', for connectivity with the Indian mainland.

Bangladesh denies security concerns

However, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain distanced the interim government from the student leader’s remarks and denied any deterioration of law and order, stating, "We have ensured that security is not affected,” reported NDTV.

Hossain further stated that "Hasnat is not a part of the government. If there was a view of the government, I would say it or the government's highest office would say it. This is irrelevant."

(With agency inputs)