India says never allowed its soil to be used against Bangladesh’s interests

India has asserted that it has never allowed its territory to be used for activities “inimical to the interests” of Bangladesh, rejecting the assertions made by the interim government of the neighbouring country regarding alleged "incendiary" remarks made by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Indian soil. New Delhi also urged Dhaka to hold the upcoming parliamentary polls in a peaceful atmosphere.

‘Favor of free Bangladesh polls’

“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a release on Sunday (December 14).

“We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere…. We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections,” added the MEA.

'Hasina's making incendiary statements'

India’s rebuttal comes hours after the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned Indian envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, and conveyed its concern over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "incendiary" statements from Indian soil.

According to a readout released by Dhaka, the foreign ministry also brought to Verma's notice the activities of some members of Hasina-led Awami League while staying in India.

The parliamentary elections in Bangladesh will be held on February 12. It will be the first general election after the collapse of the Hasina government in August last year, following massive protests.

Awami League boycotts elections

The Awami League has rejected the elections, saying the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus will not be able to hold the polls in a free and normal environment.

"It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased, and that under their control it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected," the Awami League said in a statement on Thursday.

The backdrop

Last month, Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in Dhaka for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on the student-led protests last year.

The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the protests.

(With agency inputs)