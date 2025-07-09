Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead in Karachi apartment

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment in the Karachi Defence area on Tuesday (July 8) by the police, reportedly almost three weeks after her death.

Humaira was well-known for her roles in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and the 2015 movie Jalaibee.

Neighbours alert police

The actress had been living alone in her apartment for the past seven years. Her neighbours noticed a strange smell emanating from her home, and realised that they hadn’t seen her or any activity around her apartment for several days.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told the media that the police received a call from Humaira’s concerned neighbours. They reached the place in the afternoon, and decided to break down the front door after nobody responded to their knocking. The police went in and found her body lying on the floor.

Raza told the media that it looked like she must have died several days before.

No signs of foul play

Forensic teams were sent to the scene to gather evidence soon after they discovered Humaira’s dead body. They took her body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination.

The police are of the opinion that the actress had died at least two to three weeks before they found her body. The exact cause of her death will be known only after the postmortem.

The police, however, did not find any signs of foul play, and are treating it as a natural death until the results of the medical reports come back.