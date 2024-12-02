Kannada actress Shobitha dies by alleged suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Kannada film and TV actress Shobitha S allegedly died by suicide at her residence here on Sunday, police said.

Shobitha (32) was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a sari in her bedroom, according to police.

Shobitha, who had appeared in TV serials and films in Kannada, had been residing in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.

Police stated that the exact reasons behind her alleged suicide are under investigation. No suicide note was found, a senior police official said, based on preliminary findings.

A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station, and further investigation is underway. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)