21 yrs after Soundarya’s death, Telugu actor Mohan Babu faces complaint

Two decades after the death of “Sooryavansham” actress Soundarya in a plane crash, a person has raised serious allegations against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu linking him to her death.

The complainant, Chittimallu, has filed a police complaint in Khammam district of Andhra Pradesh alleging that Soundarya’s death was not accidental, and that she was murdered due to a property dispute with Mohan Babu, according to a report by NDTV.

According to his complaint, Chittimallu says Mohan Babu had applied pressure on Soundarya and her brother to part with six acres of land in a village in Shamshabad. The siblings refused to sell the land, and it developed into a major conflict.

Both Soundarya, a popular Kannada actress, and her brother died on April 17, 2004 when her private jet crashed on its way to Karimnagar, where she was headed for a political event. The actress was 31 years old at the time of her death, and reportedly pregnant. Her body was never recovered from the crash site.

Alleged land grab

After the death of Soundarya and her brother, Mohan Babu forcefully took possession of the land, alleged Chittimallu.

The complainant has called for a fresh investigation into Mohan Babu’s role in the alleged “land grab”, and has asked the state government to seize the land until the facts are ascertained.

In his complaint, Chittimallu has brought the attention of the authorities to the property dispute between Mohan Babu and his younger son Manchu Manoj. The Manchu family dispute had hit the headlines last year when an angry Mohan Babu had allegedly assaulted a reporter. However, Mohan Babu’s elder son Manchu Vishnu had said that it was just a family quarrel and that it would be soon resolved.

Asks for police protection

Chittimallu has marked his complaint to the District Officer and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khammam, and has asked for police protection due to threats to his life.

It is not clear how the complainant Chittimallu is connected to the persons involved in the matter.

The police have not yet registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.