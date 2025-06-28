Actress, Big Boss fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42

Shefali Jariwala, a popular actress and model best known as the Kaanta Laga Girl and a prominent contestant on Bigg Boss 13, has passed away at the age of 42. Reports indicate she died of cardiac arrest late Friday night (June 27).

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. However, she was declared dead upon arrival. Her body has since been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem.

Kaanta Laga remix shot her to fame

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame in the early 2000s with the iconic remix music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She further solidified her presence in the public eye in Bigg Boss 13. She also appeared in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and various dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi.