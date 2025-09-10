Student protests bring Nepal to halt: Oli quits as PM, Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday (September 9) as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.

The students-led "Gen Z" protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

Protestors defy curfew

As the protestors, defying curfews and heavy deployment of security forces, continued to resort to arson and violence even after Oli's resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel appealed for calm and national unity.

"I urge everyone, including the protesting citizens, to cooperate for a peaceful resolution of the country's difficult situation," Paudel said in a statement.

In the evening, the Nepalese Army called for calm and dialogue to resolve the crisis.

The army took charge of security from 10 PM Tuesday, following a day of violent unrest in the Kathmandu Valley and several other parts of the country. It warned that all security mechanisms will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.

In a video message, Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel asked the protesting groups to suspend their agitation and engage in dialogue.

Though the ban on social media was lifted late last night, the intensity of protests grew on Tuesday, with the focus of the agitation shifting to anger over the deaths of 19 people in police action on Monday and the larger issues of alleged corruption and luxury lifestyles of the political elite.

Former PM’s house set on fire

A mob set a house belonging to former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal on fire in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries, according to eyewitnesses. She reportedly succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Hours before Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The houses and offices of several prominent leaders were set on fire, according to eyewitnesses.

With the situation deteriorating rapidly, the top brass of the Nepali Army and other security agencies issued a joint appeal calling for restraint and resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

"As the prime minister's resignation has already been accepted by the president, we call upon all to restrain and not to allow more loss to life and property in this difficult situation," they said.

"A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability,” they said in a joint statement.

Demonstrations at various places

Protestors also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu, just a day after he resigned from his post, according to officials.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district. Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

In Kalanki, demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

The agitating youths also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at Lalitpur district, eyewitnesses said. Gurung had ordered a ban on the social media sites.

They also vandalised former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu.

The Gen Z group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose what they called the "extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures." They have posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that fund such opulence, purportedly derived from corrupt practices.

The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government.

Among the other demands of the protesters are a guarantee for freedom of expression and the introduction of a retirement age for those holding political office, according to Gen Z activists.

Nepal Army has also issued a separate statement expressing its commitment to protect the country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national unity.

Indian airlines cancel flights

Meanwhile, Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation.

Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Air India and SpiceJet have also cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu for Wednesday.

IndiGo said that in light of the current situation and the closure of Kathmandu airport, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand cancelled until 1200 hours on September 10.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft.

Another Kathmandu-bound Air India flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Lucknow and later returned to the national capital, the source added.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route.

"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Russia expresses concern

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday expressed concern over the developments in Nepal and urged a peaceful resolution of the crisis while advising its citizens to refrain from travelling to the Himalayan nation.

“The Russian side urges a peaceful resolution of the internal political crisis within the framework of the national laws and hopes for a speedy normalisation of the situation in the friendly country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow is “closely monitoring the situation which transformed from mass street protests into mass rioting with casualties”, it said.

The foreign ministry said according to available information, there are no Russian citizens among the victims. The situation around the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu remains calm, it said.

Russian citizens are advised to temporarily refrain from visiting Nepal until the situation stabilises, the statement said.

Russians already in the country have been advised to exercise caution, avoid crowded places, and follow the instructions of the Nepalese authorities. If necessary, contact the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu, it added.

(With agency inputs)