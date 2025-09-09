Nepal protests in photos: Gen Z rebels against corruption and stifled freedom

First, it was Sri Lanka, then Bangladesh, and now it’s Nepal. The pictures are eerily similar — youths in a fit of rage, a “burning” country, and a direct challenge to those in the seat of power. The reasons are different and so are the faces, but the photos tell the same story: Youths at the end of their tether asking for a regime change with the hope of a better future.

In Nepal, what seemingly sparked the fire was a near-blanket ban on the most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and YouTube, among others. But there are evidently other underlying issues deeper than that.

The “Gen Z” group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose what they called the “extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures”. They posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that funded such opulence. The ban of social media sites was an attempt to suppress freedom of speech, they said.

The students-led protests — just like in Bangladesh — reflect the growing public anger with the political class over alleged corruption, with demonstrators gathering in the heart of Kathmandu and elsewhere on Tuesday (September 9) despite 19 deaths the day before, curfews and heavy deployment of security forces.

And what do they want? They demand the establishment of a new government, guaranteed freedom of expression, and the introduction of a retirement age for those holding political office, according to the Gen Z activists leading the protests.

Here are some dramatic photos from the Nepal protests.