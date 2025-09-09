Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah is the toast of Gen Z protesters in Nepal

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah is in the limelight after violent agitations by Gen Z protestors in Nepal led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday (September 9). The rapper-turned-politician, popularly known as Balen, enjoys a significant following among the youth, with a large number of online campaigns urging him to step forward and take the lead as Nepal’s next Prime Minister.

The Gen Z protest that started with the government decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, has already led to the death of over 20 protesters during clashes with the police.

Balendra Shah lauds Gen Z rebellion

As the protesters seethed in anger against politicians, it was Balendra Shah who publicly supported them. Balendra, in a recent Facebook post, described the protest as a “spontaneous movement of Gen-Z”, adding that due to the age limit of 28 set by the protesters for someone to be identified as belonging to Gen Z, he would not be able to attend the protest in person.

Pledging support for the protesters, Balen said he wanted to understand their “aspirations and objectives” as he warned the political class not to be “over smart” in trying to use the protests against them for their own interests.

Also Read: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigns amid violent anti-government protests

‘What kind of country do you want’

Balendra Shah, in his Facebook post, also sought to know from Gen Z protesters what kind of country they want.

“Tomorrow’s rally clearly and spontaneously belongs to Gen Z, those under 28 years of age, for whom even I already appear old. I also want to understand their wishes, goals, and thinking. Tomorrow, in this spontaneous rally, no party, leader, cadre, MP, opportunist, or activist should act clever to fulfill their own interests. Because of the age limit, I cannot attend, but it is necessary to understand their voice, and I extend my full support. Dear Gen Z, tell me — what kind of country do you want to see?” stated Shah in a recent Facebook post. (sic)

Also Read: How Nepal govt's social media ban has riled up Gen Z, sparked a deadly protest

Urged protestors to remain calm

Balendra, in a series of Facebook posts on Tuesday (September 5), said that they should remain calm and return home, stating that the resignation they sought has already been achieved. “The loss of the nation’s people and property is our very own loss. It is now necessary for you and me to remain composed. Now, your generation itself will have to lead the country. Be prepared! At the same time, also be ready to hold talks with the Chief of the Army. But remember — before holding talks, the Parliament must be dissolved, he stated.