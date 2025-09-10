Why has Nepal plunged into anarchy and chaos? Local journalists share insights

As protests sweep across Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned following widespread youth-led demonstrations against corruption and nepotism. The situation has escalated with Parliament and state-run institutions set on fire, police stations attacked, and even the President’s office targeted. The Federal spoke to journalists Prabhat Khanal and Anshu Khanal on the unfolding crisis, the role of Gen Z, and what lies ahead for the country.

What is the situation on the ground? Have you been able to contact your family members?

The resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli came after the anti-corruption protests escalated. Protesters stormed major state buildings including Singha Durbar—the main administrative complex—along with the Supreme Court and the public prosecutor’s office. Kathmandu, Pokhara, Dhangadhi, Itahari and Biratnagar were in flames.

Protesters also tried to enter Tribhuvan International Airport but were pushed back by the army and security forces. Many political leaders have been taken to army bases for safety. Even President Ram Chandra Paudel’s office was attacked.

Protesters now feel victorious with Oli’s resignation, and the situation seems somewhat under control. My hometown is far from Kathmandu, so my family is safe for now.

Are hospitals and emergency services functioning?

Hospitals are working, but resources are very limited. Many protesters are not receiving treatment because of the curfew. Civil Service Hospital and other base hospitals are already running out of resources. Internet and mobile networks are functioning, which is helping with coordination.

Has the army been deployed, or is it mainly the police handling protests?

The army has already been deployed since yesterday, though in small groups. In many areas, the Nepal Army has taken control.

Nepalis often look to the army in times of crisis. People have more faith in them compared to the police. On social media, you can see how the army is behaving calmly and even cordially with protesters, unlike the police.

The police and Armed Police Force (APF) are widely criticised because of the deaths—19 people were killed yesterday due to police firing, and two more today in Kalimati. The Home Minister has resigned. Protesters are burning police stations, seizing weapons, and showing extreme anger towards the police. In contrast, they continue to place their hope in the army, which many expect will temporarily lead the government until fresh elections are held within six months.

Have there been any human rights violations?

Yes, absolutely. A 17-year-old student in his school uniform was killed by police firing yesterday. Even the UN has expressed concern.

Security forces failed to manage the protests properly. Instead of calming the crowds, their mismanagement escalated the situation, causing more deaths and injuries.

Do protesters have full support of Nepal’s youth?

Yes, the youth support is overwhelming. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah openly backs them. The Rastriya Swatantra Party has also expressed solidarity and warned the government against suppression.

Celebrities, actors, directors, singers—all are standing with the protesters. Movements like 'Wake Up Gen Z' and 'Enough is Enough; have united young people across Nepal. Groups such as Hami Nepali are mobilising rallies. The protests are non-partisan and mostly coordinated online before moving to the streets.

What is the situation for journalists covering the protests?

Journalists are under severe threat. A photojournalist friend of ours is in ICU after being shot by police. Reporters are traumatised after witnessing multiple deaths, yet they continue to work on the ground.

Media houses have also been targeted. Protesters threw stones at Kantipur TV, Nepal’s largest media network, forcing it to temporarily pause live broadcasts. Annapurna Post was also attacked, as people accuse it of siding with the government instead of ordinary citizens.

Why is Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah so popular among youth?

Shah rose to prominence as a rapper before entering politics. His strong social media presence and direct criticism of leaders like KP Sharma Oli won him a loyal youth following.

He has consistently spoken against political corruption and bias, especially regarding Kathmandu’s development. His bluntness and clarity appeal to young people. Many even want him as Nepal’s next prime minister, though he remains mayor for now.

Alongside Shah, respected figures like eye surgeon Dr. Sanduk Ruit and even army leadership are seen as possible alternatives.

Was the social media ban the main reason behind the protests?

No. The social media ban was only a trigger point, not the main cause.

The real issue is corruption. Nepalis have been frustrated since 2006, when hopes for a better democracy were dashed by years of mismanagement. Despite the 2015 constitution, problems continued. Ordinary youth watch the children of political elites flaunt wealth and foreign trips while they themselves struggle with unemployment.

Every day, 1,000–1,500 young Nepalis leave the country for work. Remittances make up 60–70% of the economy, but life for ordinary people has not improved. This widening gap and lack of opportunity are the real reasons behind the Gen Z protests.

Do common people support Gen Z protesters?

Yes. Initially underestimated, Gen Z has now gained massive support. Families want their children to have a future in Nepal rather than abroad. People across villages and towns are joining protests, not just city youth.

Parents question why bullets and tear gas were used on unarmed students. This anger has united older generations with Gen Z. The protests now represent nationwide frustration against the government.

What is the way forward? How can this crisis end?

The army chief is trying to open dialogue with Gen Z protesters, but the challenge is that there is no single leader. The movement is decentralised and spontaneous. Kathmandu’s mayor and other figures are also seeking talks.

For now, people want accountability for corruption, assurance of elections, and a chance to rebuild trust in governance. The future depends on whether the army and political class can address these demands without further bloodshed.

