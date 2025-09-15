Nepal's new home minister vows impartial polls on time

Om Prakash Aryal, the newly appointed home minister of Nepal, on Monday (September 15) said the country’s interim government seeks to conduct general elections in a free and impartial set-up and on time.

Aryal, who is a prominent lawyer and played a key part in the recent negotiations with protesting Gen Z youth. He was sworn in on Monday, not only as the home minister but also that in charge of law, justice and parliamentary affairs. The interim set-up is led by Sushila Karki, a former chief justice and Nepal's first woman PM.

Speaking to the media after taking over, Aryal said the caretaker government was formed with the explicit mandate to hold free and fair elections in the Himalayan nation.

Also read: Nepal violence: PM Karki gives clean chit to Gen Z protesters, pledges justice

Nepal witnessed massive protests last week against alleged corruption and extravagant lifestyles led by the children of the country’s political elite.

The administration’s call for ban on social media triggered the demonstrations that resulted to fierce clashes with the police and loss of over 70 lives and injuries to more than 2,000. The government was brought down on its knees with the prime minister, KP Oli, stepping down.

The country also witnessed a large-scale destruction of key infrastructure, including the parliament building in capital Kathmandu. Aryal said rebuilding the damaged infrastructure and guaranteeing good governance would be the interim government’s priorities.

Also read: Sushila Karki will bring peace and stability to Nepal, says PM Modi

“If those displaced by the revolt see a path for reentry, they must test themselves through the election and seek citizens' mandate,” he said.

New home minister vows probe into use of force

He also vowed an investigation into the alleged excessive use of force during the demonstrations that led to the death of 72 people.

Also read: Nepal elections on March 5 next year after Parliament dissolution, Gen Z protest

Karki became Nepal's first woman prime minister on Sunday (September 14), ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Oli following the protests and violence.

The new government is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5 next year.

(With agency inputs)