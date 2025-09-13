Nepal elections on March 5 after Parliament dissolution, Gen Z protest

Nepal will hold its next Parliamentary elections on March 5, President Ramchandra Paudel’s office announced. The development comes days after the violent Gen Z protesters led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the ouster of his government.

The Himalayan nation got its new Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, on Friday night (September 13) following days of intense discussion between the President, Nepal Army Chief Raj Sigdel and representatives of Gen Z protesters.

President Paudel announced on Friday, while dissolving the House of Representatives on the recommendation of the newly-appointed Prime Minister.

Former Chief Justice Karki, 73, was sworn in as the country’s first woman Prime Minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Oli this week following widespread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Karki to form Cabinet on Sunday

The Nepal PM will form a small Cabinet on Sunday, two days after her swearing-in ceremony, as offices are closed on Saturday, reported PTI.

Karki, the first woman to hold the position of Prime Minister of Nepal, will hold some two dozen ministries, including Home, Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Karki will form a council of ministers with the inclusion of a small number of ministers on Sunday, when she will assume office, said a PTI report quoting sources in the President’s office.

Nepal PM meets those injured in protest

Since the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex is being prepared for the Prime Minister’s Office, reported PTI.

Removing the ashes and cleaning are being done in the surrounding areas of the building to shift the Prime Minister’s Office there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Karki visited the Civil Hospital in the Baneshwor area of Kathmandu on Saturday to meet with dozens of individuals injured during ongoing protests against the recent dissolution of Parliament.

This crisis has ignited significant unrest, with the latest reports indicating at least 51 fatalities, including an Indian national, as a result of the demonstrations that have been largely driven by the youth, specifically the 'Gen Z' movement.

President crticised for dissolving Parliament

The political landscape in Nepal has become increasingly volatile following President Ram Chandra Paudel's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Major political parties and Nepal's apex lawyers' body have strongly denounced the decision, labelling it “unconstitutional” and “arbitrary,” stating that it poses a serious threat to the nation’s democratic framework.

The chief whips of the dissolved House of Representatives have united in opposition, issuing a joint statement condemning the President’s move.

(With agency inputs)