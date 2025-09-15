Nepal violence: PM Karki gives clean chit to Gen Z protesters, pledges justice

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said that those involved in violence and destruction across the country during the anti-government protests last week will be brought to justice.

Karki, 73, who became the first woman prime minister of Nepal, also gave a clean chit to the 'Gen Z' protesters and announced on Sunday (September 14) that those who were killed during the protest will be declared “martyrs” and their families would be provided one million Nepalese rupees (about 6.25 INR) each.

She assumed office at the newly-built Home Ministry building at Singhdurbar Secretariat in Kathmandu around 11 am on Sunday.

Ministers appointed

On her recommendation, President Paudel has appointed Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers.

Ghising will get Energy, Urban Development and Road and Transport; Khanal will get Finance and Aryal will get the Home Ministry, PTI reported citing sources in the President’s office.

The swearing-in ceremony of the three cabinet ministers will be held at the President’s Office on Monday afternoon.

PM office shifted

The former chief justice was appointed the caretaker prime minister by President Paudel on the recommendation of the Gen Z group, which overthrew the KP Sharma Oli government through a two-day protest on Tuesday.

As the Prime Minister’s Office was set on fire during Tuesday’s violent protest, the government has shifted the PM Office to the newly-constructed Home Ministry building at Singha Durbar complex.

Addressing a meeting of secretaries and senior government officials soon after assuming office, Prime Minister Karki said that those involved in the violence and destruction of public and private property will be brought to justice.

Violence ‘pre-planned’

She said that the arson and vandalism during the protests of September 9 was “pre-planned” and the Gen-Z protesters were not involved in such activities.

“The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act. This was carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished,” she said.

She also instructed Chief Secretary Aryal to arrange for the repair of the destroyed police posts across the country.

Death toll reaches 72

The government announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 will be declared “martyrs” and their families will be provided one million Nepalese rupees each while ensuring free treatment to the injured.

Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal informed that Prime Minister Karki made the decision to this effect while assuming office.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Aryal informed that the death toll during the agitation has reached 72, including three policemen. It includes 59 protesters and 10 prisoners, he said.

