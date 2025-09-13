Sushila Karki will bring peace and stability to Nepal, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 13) hailed the appointment of Sushila Karki as the new Nepal PM and described it as “a shining example of women empowerment”. He also said that the new Nepal PM will usher in stability in the Himalayan nation.

‘Karki will usher in stability in Nepal’

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Manipur’s capital Imphal, said that India and Nepal have shared close ties and are friends bound by shared history, faith and cultural relations. PM Modi asserted that India stands firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase.

“I want to congratulate Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal,” the PM said.

The Prime also lauded the resilience of the Nepali people, pointing out how citizens, especially young men and women, were taking part in cleaning and painting buildings in the past few days, amid political turbulence.

"I also want to congratulate the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent times, have kept democratic values supreme," said Modi.

“The Prime Minister described their positive mindset and constructive actions as not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal’s resurgence. He extended his best wishes to Nepal for a bright and prosperous future,” stated a government release.

Also Read: Road and infotech projects, Ima markets: What Modi launched, pledged in Manipur today

‘Both countries moving forward together’

Emphasising India's solidarity, the PM said both nations were "moving forward together", and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to support Nepal's democratic journey and its aspiration for stability.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended congratulations to Karki through a post on X, emphasising India's dedication to fostering peace, progress, and prosperity in Nepal.

"I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Nepal," Modi stated in his post.

Also Read: Nepal elections on March 5 after Parliament dissolution, Gen Z protest

The backdrop

Karki’s appointment as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister brought an end to days of uncertainty following the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and his government.

The previous administration stepped down amid widespread protests triggered by a controversial social media ban that sparked outrage among citizens.

The development came following discussions involving President Ram Chandra Paudel, senior military officials, and youth representatives who organised the protests.

(With agency inputs)