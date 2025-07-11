Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe issues statement after Canada attack: 'Not giving up'

A day after shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly-opened restaurant in Canada's Surrey, the cafe said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence.

The cafe's team shared their statement via Instagram Stories on Friday (July 11).

Standing against violence

Kap's cafe, owned by Sharma, was attacked by Khalistani terrorists on Wednesday night (local time). In a message shared on Instagram, the eatery noted that the incident has left them shocked and even as they process the same, they won't be giving up and will stand firm against violence.

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," the cafe said in its statement.

The cafe also thanked its fans for the support and urged to stand firm against violence.

"Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community." The Cafe ended the note with a "thank you and see you soon under better skies".

Investigation underway

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said they were called on July 10 at 1.50 AM to "a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired".

"Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," it said. The SPS said there were no injuries to anyone at the business.

Police said, "Investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined."

The cafe's team also extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Surrey Police and the Delta PD for their "prompt response" and ensuring everyone's safety "during this difficult time."

The Vancouver Sun reported that the police do not have a description of the suspect yet and the motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Violence over satire

Kap's Cafe, located in the heart of Surrey, British Columbia was opened on July 4.

Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has reportedly taken responsibility for the shooting, in which no one was injured. He is said to have ordered the shooting because he was offended by an earlier statement made by the comedian.

In a social media post, Laddi said that in an episosde of Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', a character made some humorous remarks about the dress or behavior of Nihang Sikhs which hurt the religious sentiments.

It is reported that Laddi is one of anti-terror agency NIA's most wanted terrorists and is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International. Kapil Sharma has not personally responded to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)