Comedian Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza get death threats from 'Bishnu'

In what spells more trouble for Bollywood, news about death threats to Bollywood celebrities have surfaced.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, whose Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, had recently made waves, has received a death threat via email. An FIR has been filed.

Actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D’Souza and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra, too have received death threats in a similar fashion, said news reports.