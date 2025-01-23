Comedian Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza get death threats from 'Bishnu'
According to Mumbai police, initial inquiries revealed that the death threat emails to some Bollywood celebrities had come from Pakistan
In what spells more trouble for Bollywood, news about death threats to Bollywood celebrities have surfaced.
Comedian Kapil Sharma, whose Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, had recently made waves, has received a death threat via email. An FIR has been filed.
Actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D’Souza and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra, too have received death threats in a similar fashion, said news reports.
Threat email
The police told the media that these celebrities have received the threat correspondence through email and it has been signed by a BISHNU. According to the police, initial inquiries revealed that the email had come from Pakistan.
The email said, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.” The email was signed by an unknown sender under the name ‘BISHNU.’
Rajpal Yadav case
In actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the mail was sent to his team email.
The mail, sent on December 14, 2024, demanded a response within eight hours, warning of severe personal and professional consequences if ignored.
Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha, who was worried about the threat, immediately filed a police complaint at Amboli Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Mumbai police launch probe
Mumbai police have launched a thorough investigation into the threat mails and said that they are taking the matter seriously.