Kapil Sharma angers Mary Kom; here are 6 controversies linked to the TV host

Kapil Sharma's popular talk show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is currently streaming on Netflix on Saturdays. Sometimes, Kapil’s jokes rile his guests, and he and the show get embroiled in controversies. Here are other times when Kapil and his comic show drew flak:

Why do boxers chew paan? Mary Kom gets angry

Kapil asked boxing champion Kom on his show why boxers wear denture guards and said it seems like they are chewing paan before boxing. An irate Kom explained that denture guards protect teeth and are used in other sports, such as ice hockey. Miffed with repeated digs at angry boxers, Kom told him, “I have never been miffed with repetitive digs at 'angry' boxers, Kom told him, “I have never been angry, but now, you are enraging me." Sharma quickly apologized.

Why Akshay Kumar got angry with Kapil?



Kapil took a dig at Akshay's interview with a ‘famous personality’ on whether he liked eating mangoes. He was referring to Kumar’s 2019 interaction with PM Modi. Akshay asked him to name the person but Kapil sidetracked and refused to play ball. Later, Akshay refused to promote his film 'Bachchan Pandey' on Kapil's show, but the duo buried the hatchet.

In bad taste

Kapil Sharma invited flak when comedian Kiku Sharda copied a journalist extensively covering Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for a segment. Kapil was also part of the segment aired in 2020. This angered the Rajput's fans and #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trended on Twitter.

What happened with The Kashmir Files

In 2022, director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri claimed Kapil and his producer refused to promote his film because it did not have a ‘commercial star’. And quoted what once Mr Bachchan said about Gandhis: 'Woh raja hai hum rank'. Netizens were angry and wanted to boycott Kapil’s show

'Mahabharat’s Mukesh Khanna gives Kapil show a miss

In 2020, when the' Mahabharat' cast appeared on Kapil's show, Mukesh Khanna chose to give it a skip. Later, Khanna called the show 'vulgar' with 'nonsensical jokes' and slammed the 'double meaning jokes' and male artistes dressed up as women.

Ajay Devgn storms out of Kapil's show In 2017, Kapil failed to turn up for his own show and kept actor Ajay Devgn and his co-stars from the film ‘Baadshaho’ waiting. After 15 minutes, Ajay left. Ajay said he left due to health issues but he chose to leave due to Kapil's absence on the set.

Kapil takes on BMC

In 2016, Kapil infamously tweeted one night, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office. Where are those aapke achhe din?", he asked (sic) tagging PM Modi. The tweet got BMC and then CM Fadnavis into a frenzy demanding proof, which Kapil could not give.