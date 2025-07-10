Firing at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe; no injuries

Comedian Kapil Sharma's recently opened cafe, "Cap's Cafe'' in Canada, was targeted in a shooting incident late Wednesday night, with multiple rounds fired at the premises and neighbouring buildings.

'Nine shots fired'

According to media reports, the attackers came in a car and fled from the spot after firing the shots. However, no one was injured in the incident.

However, according to an NDTV report, at least nine shots were fired at the cafe located in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia. The cafe is Kapil Sharma’s first foray into the restaurant industry.

'Khalistani terrorist takes responsibility'

The report further stated that Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting adding that Laddi is one of the most wanted terrorists the NIA is looking for. Laddi reportedly ordered the shooting as he was offended by some earlier comments made by Kapil Sharma.

Laddi is reportedly wanted by the NIA in relation to the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga, who was shot dead at his shop in Punjab's Rupnagar district in April 2024.

The backdrop

According to media reports, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the top intelligence agency in Canada has said last month that Khalistani terrorists has been planning to carry out acts of violence against India from the country.

"Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India," the agency said as quoted by NDTV.

India has been raising the issue of Khalistani terrorists to Canada for years accusing the country for not doing enough to address the issue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar had said last year that Canada was the “biggest problem” for India as the ruling and other parties in that country have given a “certain legitimacy” in the name of free speech.