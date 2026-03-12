In first statement, Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows to avenge war victims

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday (March 12) said that the closing of the Strait of Hormuz should be used as leverage in the ongoing war against the US and Israel. He further stated that Iran will continue attacking neighbouring countries in the Gulf.

First remarks as supreme leader

In his first statement since being appointed as the country’s supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge those killed in the war, including in a strike on a school.

He said Iran would “obtain compensation” from its enemy, referring to the United States. If it refuses, Iran will “take from its assets” or destroy them to the same extent, he said in a statement read on state television by a news anchor.

He warned that American military installations in West Asia could face attacks if they continue to operate. He urged Gulf nations to shut them down promptly, arguing that they should know by now that Washington’s promise of bringing peace and security was nothing more than a lie.

However, Khamenei did not appear on camera, and an Israeli assessment indicates he was wounded in the war's opening salvo.

Iran sets terms for ending conflict

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set out three conditions for ending Iran’s ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

Laying out the terms, Pezeshkian said any resolution would need to recognise Iran’s legitimate rights and provide guarantees that the country will not face further attacks.

In a post on social media platform X, the Iranian president also demanded compensation for damage caused during the war.

"Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war--ignited by the Zionist regime and US--is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression," he wrote.

Oil surge as attacks expand

Iran's unrelenting attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf pushed oil back above USD 100 a barrel on Thursday, as American and Israeli strikes pounded the Islamic Republic with no sign of an end to the war in sight.

Iran is trying to inflict enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to halt their bombardment, which started the war on February 28.

Iran's president said its attacks would continue until Iran gets security guarantees against another assault, indicating that even a ceasefire or US declaration of victory might not halt the conflict.

US President Donald Trump has meanwhile promised to “finish the job,” even though he claimed Iran is “virtually destroyed.”

(With agency inputs)