Iran claims first strike on US F-35 amid escalating conflict

In a major development in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a US F-35 fighter plane made an emergency landing at an American airbase in the Middle East after allegedly being hit by Iran, CNN reported, citing two sources.

Iran also confirmed the incident, saying its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had “struck and seriously damaged” the jet in the early hours of Thursday (March 19). US military officials conceded that a F-35 stealth fighter, considered almost "unkillable", made an emergency landing at an airbase in the Middle East following a combat mission in the Iranian skies.

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However, while Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for the American military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), said that the jet landed safely and the pilot was stable, he did not confirm whether Iran was behind it. He only said that the incident was being investigated.

A video shared by Tehran Times showed the moment the fighter jet was struck down during a combat mission over central Iran around 2.50 am (local time). The footage showed the aircraft appearing to be struck, followed by explosions, trailing smoke, and the jet losing its course mid-air.

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The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at an undisclosed US base in the Middle East. The US Central Command confirmed that the pilot is stable and the jet has landed safely, though an investigation into the extent of the damage is ongoing.

If true, it would be the first time that Iran has struck a US aircraft in the war that started on February 28. Both the US and Israel, which have jointly attacked Iran, have been flying F-35s to target Iran. The stealth fighter jet costs more than $100 million.

F-35 under fire

According to the IRGC, the jet’s fate remains unclear after it was hit and there is a "high possibility" it might have crashed. The outfit also said the operation followed the interception of more than 125 US-Israeli drones, calling it evidence of improvements in Iran’s air defence systems.

F-35 is a fifth-generation, single-engine stealth multirole fighter built for air superiority and strike missions, known for its advanced sensor fusion and network-centric warfare capabilities.

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Designed to be nearly invisible to enemy radar with internally carried weapons, it comes in three variants — A (conventional), B (STOVL), and C (carrier-based). It is widely used by the US and more than 19 allied nations.

Equipped with advanced sensors and electronic warfare systems, the aircraft operates ahead of other platforms, including Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit bombers, providing critical intelligence and targeting data. Israel has also deployed its customised F-35I Adir fleet, fitted with specialised electronic warfare systems tailored for operations in the Iranian theatre.

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The US has lost many aircraft during the ongoing conflict — including three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, and a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that fell in Iraq. However, it was not clear whether any of them was hit by Iranian fire.

According to media reports, at least 16 US military aircraft are believed to have been destroyed in the conflict. In contrast, open-source intelligence assessments and satellite imagery suggest that Iran has lost around 50 aircraft, including both military and government-owned assets.

However, the American military establishment seemed to be little perturbed and continued to claim that its success against Iran was widespread. On Thursday morning, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US was “winning decisively” and that Iran’s air defences were “flattened”.

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The conflict has also spread to critical energy infrastructure across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait have reported Iranian attacks on oil and gas facilities following Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field on Wednesday (March 18).

US President Donald Trump had said Israel acted out of "anger" in its earlier strike and indicated that further attacks on key energy facilities may be avoided.

On Friday (March 20), Israel struck Tehran with airstrikes as the people of Iran marked 'Nowruz', or the Persian New Year.

The confirmed death toll in Iran has exceeded 1,444 people, including at least 204 children, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.