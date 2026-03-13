Four crew members dead in US KC-135 crash in Iraq, military rules out hostile fire

Four of the six crew members onboard the KC-135 plane that crashed over Iraq on Thursday (March 12) have died, the US military confirmed on Friday (March 13). However, the US military ruled out hostile or friendly fire as the reason behind the crash.

The mid-air refuelling aircraft was part of the US military’s campaign against Iran, which crashed in Western Iraq after a reported incident involving another plane.

US Central Command statement

“TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refuelling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue,” stated the US Central Command in a post on X.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” it added.

Iran claims aircraft was shot down

However, the Iranian military in a statement carried by state TV said that one of its allied groups in Iraq had shot down the aircraft with a missile, and all its crew members died.

According to media reports on Thursday night, the second plane involved in the incident was also a KC-135, which landed in Israel.

US casualties in the war

According to a BBC report, seven US soldiers have been confirmed killed since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran.

The US military has also lost at least four aircraft during the current war. Earlier this month, three F-15 fighter jets were shot down in what officials described as “an apparent friendly fire incident” over Kuwait. All six crew members on board the aircraft were able to eject safely, officials said.

About the KC-135 Stratotanker

The KC-135 Stratotanker was manufactured by Boeing for the US military in the 1950s and early 1960s. It has long served as the backbone of the US military’s aerial refuelling fleet.

The aircraft allows combat aircraft to carry out longer missions without needing to land for fuel during operations. The KC-135 has been used extensively in military operations over the decades.

It plays a key role in supporting long-range missions by providing mid-air refuelling. This capability allows combat aircraft to remain in the air for longer periods without landing.