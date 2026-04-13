Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: How often have Washington and the Vatican warred?

With the marathon talks intending to bring the West Asian crisis to an end failing and the US executing a tit-for-tat blockade strategy in the Strait of Hormuz to corner Iran, US President Donald Trump has discovered a new 'enemy'. And, like in every other case, he has opted for a no-holds-barred attack, leading to an exchange of words.

This time, his foe is the Pope.

Also read: The war and ceasefire are Trump's, but Iran owns the Hormuz agenda

After the head of the Catholic Church, the first US-born to occupy the position, expressed his disapproval of the war in Iran, the mercurial American commander-in-chief tore into him, calling the pontiff “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Pope-White House ties: Some instances ♦ John F Kennedy, a Catholic president, went out of his way to distance himself from the Pope to show that his presidency's independence is not compromised ♦ Ronald Reagan and John Paul II were close as both men had a common ground: they were anti-communists. ♦ George W Bush and John Paul II had differences over the Iraq War (2003). The latter tried to dissuade the president as the Vatican called the war unjust. The president didn't care. ♦ Barack Obama and Francis played key behind-the-scenes roles in brokering the 2014 diplomatic thaw between the US and Cuba. ♦ Trump and Francis, the current Pope's immediate predecessor, had tense ties with the President, even he "is not a Christian" because of his anti-immigration stance.

Trump asks Pope not to be a 'politician'

Trump even advised the Pope to use “Common Sense” and not act as a “Politician”, while accusing him of catering to the Radical Left. He also alleged that Leo became the Pope because he is an American and also took credit for the latter becoming the Pope.

What triggered the attack on the Pope was the latter's statement last week on Trump's threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilisation”. It is “truly unacceptable”, said the Pope. On Saturday (April 11), a day before Trump’s words came, he alluded to conflicts in a prayer at St Peter’s Basilica.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!” the Pope said. It was on the same day that American and Iranian officials met over an unsuccessful peace negotiation in Islamabad. It may be mentioned here that US Vice JD Vance, who was leading the American delegation for the talks, is a Catholic. Twenty per cent of the American population is Catholic, as well.

Also read: Iran war: 'There are clear red flags in ceasefire deal'

The Pope, who also denounced Trump’s military adventure in Venezuela in January, whereby President Nicolas Maduro was abducted from the South American nation (Trump hit back at that too), pushed back against the US president after Sunday’s rant, saying he doesn’t fear the current administration.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration,” he said.

Pope-presidency clashes not new

Historically, the world has seen popes and American presidents at odds, but witnessing a pope and a president directly criticising each other and the American leader’s stinging response is an unusual experience for the global fraternity.

Also read: Pakistan's Vishwaguru moment? It's a narrow escape, not ceasefire

The US did not have formal diplomatic relations with the Vatican for more than a century, for political and religious reasons. The pairing of Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II (both were anti-communists) or the gap between George W Bush and Pope John Paul II over the 2003 Iraq War are notable examples.

However, it is not the first time that Trump has found himself at the Pope’s receiving end, including Leo’s predecessor, Francis, even though there have been moments in history when the White House and the Vatican City have found themselves at a perfect alignment over issues.