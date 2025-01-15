The Federal
Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles
One of the neighbourhoods destroyed by the fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

Photos from the Los Angeles wildfires

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead in the Palisades and Eaton fires in the Los Angeles County

15 Jan 2025 10:34 AM IST

As of Tuesday (January 14), at least 25 people have been confirmed dead in the Palisades and Eaton fires as widespread destruction was left behind in Los Angeles County since the fires started amid a historic windstorm early this month.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Tuesday (January 14) safeguarding victims of the fires from predatory real estate investors. The order targets opportunistic real estate speculators who make cash offers well below the market value to exploit victims of the wildfires. For three months, undervalue offers are prohibited on homes impacted by the fires.

More than 1,00,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders as the forecast is that there could be more challenging weather conditions on Wednesday (January 15).

More than 12,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the wildfires last week.

The Federal presents a photo feature of the ravaged sections of Los Angeles County in the aftermath of the wildfires this month.

A view of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the fire. Photo: AP/PTI

Firefighters watch as water is dropped on the Palisades fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

A resident reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father’s fire-ravaged beach front property in the aftermath of the Palisades fire. Photo: AP/PTI

A firefighter hoses down hot spots from the Archer fire in the Granada Hills section of Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

Another view of the devastation caused by the wildfire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

An air tanker drops retardant while working to contain the Eaton fire in Altadena, California. Photo: AP/PTI

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades fire in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

Homes along the Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned by the Palisades fire in Malibu, California. Photo: AP/PTI

A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/PTI

United StatesCaliforniaLos Angeles
