Photos from the Los Angeles wildfires

As of Tuesday (January 14), at least 25 people have been confirmed dead in the Palisades and Eaton fires as widespread destruction was left behind in Los Angeles County since the fires started amid a historic windstorm early this month.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Tuesday (January 14) safeguarding victims of the fires from predatory real estate investors. The order targets opportunistic real estate speculators who make cash offers well below the market value to exploit victims of the wildfires. For three months, undervalue offers are prohibited on homes impacted by the fires.

More than 1,00,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders as the forecast is that there could be more challenging weather conditions on Wednesday (January 15).

More than 12,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the wildfires last week.

The Federal presents a photo feature of the ravaged sections of Los Angeles County in the aftermath of the wildfires this month.