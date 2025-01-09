California wildfires: Celebrity mansions reduced to ashes

California’s wildfires have left a trail of destruction, devastating Los Angeles County and displacing over 10 lakh people. Pacific Palisades, a scenic area known for its celebrity residents, is one of the worst-hit regions. Among the victims are stars like Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, and Bradley Cooper, who were reportedly forced to evacuate their homes as flames spread uncontrollably.

A lifetime of memories lost

For some, the fires have destroyed homes that held decades of memories. Billy Crystal of When Harry Met Sally fame lamented, “It’s heartbreaking to see a lifetime of memories reduced to ashes.” Casino actor James Woods shared, “One day you’re swimming in the pool, and the next day it’s all gone.” Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and celebrity couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester (The O.C. and Gossip Girl, respectively) also lost their Pacific Palisades homes.

Over 1,000 structures destroyed

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, with the damage continuing to escalate. Firefighters face tough conditions, battling flames driven by Santa Ana winds gusting up to 90 mph. California’s historic drought has only worsened the disaster, creating ideal conditions for the wildfires to spread rapidly.

