Los Angeles wildfires: Death toll rises to 16; strong winds threaten to worsen crisis

The death toll in the Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 16, with firefighters racing against time to contain the flames as strong winds threaten to intensify the crisis.

The blazes, fuelled by dry conditions and fierce winds, have destroyed over 12,000 structures, leaving more than 100,000 residents displaced.

Authorities warn the toll may rise as search operations continue in devastated areas.

The Palisades Fire, the largest active blaze in Los Angeles County, has consumed over 5,000 acres, forcing urgent evacuations. Mandeville Canyon, home to celebrity residents, has been particularly impacted, with firefighters battling to save properties.

Also Read: California wildfires: Celebrity mansions reduced to ashes

Choppers deployed

Helicopters have been deployed to drop water, while crews on the ground work tirelessly to control the advancing flames.

Smoke blankets the area as the fire threatens landmarks like the J Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Evacuation orders have caused chaos, with some residents abandoning vehicles in gridlocked traffic to flee on foot.

Officials have urged people to leave early to avoid getting trapped.

Also Read: California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day

1,400 firefighters mobilised

Governor Gavin Newsom has mobilised over 1,400 firefighters and launched an investigation into issues like low water pressure that have hampered firefighting efforts.

The Eaton Fire in Altadena and other smaller blazes continue to rage, worsening the situation.

Strong winds forecast

Authorities have warned that strong winds forecast for the coming days could spread the fires further, undoing the progress made by firefighters.

The economic impact of the wildfires is projected to reach $150 billion, adding to the state’s woes.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official updates and comply with evacuation orders.