Blow hot, blow cold | What is leading to America's climate crisis?

The United States is experiencing two starkly contrasting weather events. While relentless wildfires ravage California, freezing cold waves grip the Midwest and Northeast. This simultaneous occurrence of extreme weather highlights the increasing unpredictability of climate change.



Fire in West, freeze in East: What’s driving US’s climate crisis?

Wildfires raging in California

California is battling a series of wildfires, with the Palisades Fire alone consuming over 26,000 acres. Fuelled by dry conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds blowing at speeds of up to 145 kmph, the fires are spreading rapidly, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Experts have termed this fire season as “unprecedented”, with fires burning hotter, spreading faster, and lasting longer. Adding to the crisis is the fact that 2024 has been declared the hottest year in global history, creating perfect conditions for wildfires to thrive.

“California’s worst drought in history has turned the land into a tinderbox, ready to ignite at the smallest spark,” experts warn.

Freezing cold in the East

While the West burns, the Midwest and Northeast US grapple with a brutal cold wave. Cities like Chicago and New York are buried under heavy snow, with icy roads causing chaos and power outages leaving homes in the dark.

This winter storm, described as the heaviest snowfall in a decade, has grounded flights, with 200 cancellations reported, and disrupted daily life. Communities are struggling to cope with freezing temperatures and treacherous conditions.

What’s causing this contrast?

The simultaneous occurrence of wildfires in the West and extreme cold in the East can be traced back to climate change.

The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the world, causing disruptions in the polar vortex — a system that usually contains Arctic air.

When the polar vortex weakens, cold air spills south, causing severe winters in regions like the Midwest.

Meanwhile, warmer oceans and disrupted atmospheric patterns are intensifying winds and creating drier conditions in the West, fueling wildfires.

A heavy toll on people

These extremes are taking a significant toll on communities. Thousands are displaced by wildfires in California, losing homes and livelihoods. Meanwhile, in the Midwest and Northeast, freezing temperatures are leaving people without power and access to essential services.



