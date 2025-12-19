Bangladesh unrest: Fresh protests near Indian mission after student leader's death

The situation in Bangladesh, plagued with arson and violence following the death of a key student leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, continued to remain volatile with fresh protests erupting near the Indian mission in Rajshahi, in the western part of the country, on Friday (December 19).

The development comes close on the heels of a mob trying to barge into the assistant high commission in southern Chittagong, which was restrained by the security forces, reported the Hindustan Times.

The development comes at a time when protests have taken place near the Indian high commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi over the last couple of days following a fatal attack on Hadi.

Situation near Indian missions tense

The report, quoting sources, further stated that the situation outside the Indian mission and posts in Bangladesh remains tense, adding that all the Indian diplomats and officials in the country were safe. The sources, quoted in the report, stated that Bangladesh police and security forces have failed to take timely action and only intervened after the mob got near the Indian missions.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was called to the external affairs ministry amid concerns over the worsening security situation in the neighbouring country and the threat posed by extremist elements to the Indian high commission in Dhaka.

During the meeting, Hamidullah was informed that India expects the interim administration in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of diplomatic missions and posts in line with its international obligations.

‘Tension may escalate’

Indian agencies are also preparing for the possibility of prolonged protests after the Friday prayers, with officials expressing apprehensions that tensions could escalate once the body of Sharif Osman Hadi is brought back to Bangladesh from Singapore, where he had been taken for medical treatment after sustaining gunshot injuries in Dhaka on December 12.

According to reports in local media, student organisations spearheading the protests have attempted to link the Awami League, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in self-exile in India, to Hadi’s killing, though no evidence has surfaced to substantiate these claims.

Four injured in Chittagong clash

At least four people, including two police personnel, were injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces outside the Indian assistant high commission in Chittagong late on Thursday. Protesters hurled bricks and vandalised the premises, the UNB news agency reported, adding that police detained 12 individuals under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to officials.

On the same day, tensions were reported in Rajshahi after police stopped a procession heading towards the Indian assistant high commission, resulting in brief scuffles between protesters and security personnel.

What Bangladesh govt said

Bangladesh’s interim government, which has announced a day of state mourning on Saturday following Hadi’s death, on Friday appealed to citizens to “resist all forms of mob violence carried out by a handful of fringe elements”.

While condemning incidents of violence, intimidation and arson, the caretaker administration headed by Muhammad Yunus said in a statement that the democratic transition “must not be derailed by those who thrive on chaos and reject peace”.

Referring to the general election and constitutional referendum scheduled for February 12, the interim government described the exercises as a “solemn national commitment” and called on people to honour Hadi’s memory through restraint and by rejecting hatred.

On Hindu man’s lynching

The statement also denounced the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, asserting that there was “no space for such violence in a new Bangladesh” and that those responsible would not be spared.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 30-year-old garment factory worker, was beaten to death by a mob in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh on Thursday night after being accused of blasphemy. His body was tied to a tree and set on fire, BBC Bangla reported.

Security tightended at Bangladesh High Commission

Security arrangements have been bolstered at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following violent protests in Bangladesh after the death of prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Tension gripped Bangladesh after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death in a televised address, triggering widespread protests, attacks and vandalism on Thursday night.

"We have intensified security arrangements at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday night. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition," the officer said.

(With agency inputs)