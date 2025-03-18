Bangladesh slams US intelligence chief Gabbard's remarks as 'misleading, damaging'

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh has lashed out at US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard's comments on minority persecution in Bangladesh.

The government expressed its concern and distress over her statement made during her three-day visit to India that the US President Donald Trump’s administration is concerned about the "longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others…” in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh hits back

In a Facebook post, the Bangladesh government’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus in a statement said that Gabbard's remarks over the alleged 'persecution and killing' of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that 'the threat of Islamic terrorists' in the country is 'rooted in the ideology and objective to rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate', is misleading and damaging to the country’s image and reputation.

He added that Bangladesh’s traditional practice of Islam has been ‘famously inclusive and peaceful’, making remarkable strides in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Groundless accusations

Further, he claimed that Gabbard’s comments were neither based on any specific allegations nor evidence. They paint an entire nation with a 'broad and unjustified brush', he wrote.

Bangladesh has faced challenges with extremism, but has worked with the international community including the US to address these issues. Some of these measures included law enforcement, social reforms, and other counter-terrorism efforts.

Linking Bangladesh to an ‘Islamist caliphate’ is ‘groundless’, said Yunus in his capacity as the chief adviser of the Bangladesh's interim government. He added that her comments undermine the hard work of countless Bangladeshis and their allies who are committed to ‘peace, stability and progress’.

Also, he strongly condemned any efforts to link the country to any idea of an ‘Islamist caliphate’.

And, he ended the post by reprimanding Gabbard by saying, "Political leaders and public figures should base their statements, especially about the most sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions".

Threat of Islamic terrorists

This statement came after Gabbard said during an interview, “The threat of Islamist terrorists and the global effort of different terror groups are routed in the same ideology and objective - which is to rule or govern with an Islamist Caliphate."

"This obviously affects people of any other religion, other than the one that they find acceptable, and they chose to carry this out with terror and very violent ways and means," she added.

She reaffirmed that the Trump-led US government is dedicated to fight against the issue of 'Islamic terrorism' and expressed the administration's growing concerns.

After the Awami League-led government was overthrown after nationwide protests, with former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Haseena fleeing to India - the interim government was established with Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser.

According to media reports, there have been allegations that religious minorities are being targeted, with India expressing its concern to the Bangladesh leadership.

