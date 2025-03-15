Bengal: Tension grips Birbhum following violent clash on Holi; internet suspended

The West Bengal government has suspended internet and voice-over-internet telephony services in Sainthia and five adjoining gram panchayat areas following violence during Holi celebrations.

The suspension, which is in effect from March 14 to 17, aims to curb the spread of rumours and unlawful activities. However, voice calls and SMS services remain operational to ensure communication is not entirely disrupted.



Also read: Bengal: TMC govt 'bans' Holi in Shantiniketan’s Sonajhuri Haat; BJP slams move

Situation under control

The unrest erupted at Sainthia in Birbhum district on Friday evening after a verbal dispute during Holi celebrations escalated into a full-blown clash between two groups. The situation turned violent, with stone-pelting and fistfights breaking out.

The police swiftly swung into action, using a mild lathi-charge to disperse the rambunctious crowd. A few people from both sides sustained minor injuries and were given medical attention. Police presence has been beefed up and the authorities said the situation is by and large remained peaceful since the clash. As a precautionary measure, 21 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clash.

BJP slams Mamata

The incident has given fresh ammunition to the BJP to target the TMC government in the state. BJP leader Amit Malviya ripped into the state government, alleging that West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee increasingly resembles strife-torn Bangladesh. He claimed that Hindus celebrating Holi were ambushed by a group led by a local TMC panchayat member for simply chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.



Also read: Bengal: Mamata lashes out at Suvendu in Assembly over ‘Muslim MLAs’ remark

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also condemned the violence. He accused the state government of turning Birbhum into a “blast factory”, referring to earlier incidents involving crude bombs in the district. Majumdar also targeted the state police, alleging a marked decline in their professionalism and effectiveness.

The internet suspension has also drawn flak from Opposition leaders. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, termed the move as striking evidence of deteriorating law and order. Taking to social media platform X, Adhikari alleged that the move was an “acceptance of incapability” on the part of the administration to control the situation.