Bangladesh Army chief warns troublemakers, says ‘anarchy of our own making’

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has admitted that the country’s law and order situation has gone for a toss and the “anarchy” that is roiling the country “is of our own making”.

"The anarchy we have witnessed is of our own making,” Zaman said speaking at an armed forces function in Dhaka.

‘Police afraid, more responsibility on Army’

Stating that police force wasn’t efficient enough to handle the law-and-order situation in the country, Zaman said many, starting from seniors to juniors are afraid to take action because they have seen their colleagues getting jailed or facing court cases.

At this juncture, Zaman said the armed forces has an increased responsibility to ensure national unity.

"There is an urgent need for national unity and institutional discipline," he said, adding that unending infighting in the society had put Bangladesh's sovereignty at immense risk.

Warning to rioters

Zaman also issued a warning to Bangladeshi citizens involved in acts of violence.

"If you can't move beyond your differences and continue meddling and fighting among yourselves, and if you continue to injure and kill one another, the independence and integrity of the country will be at risk. I warn you," he said.

"I have no other aspirations. For the past seven to eight months, I have had enough,” he said.

"Since stakeholders are busy accusing each other, miscreants find the situation favourable. They believe they can get away with anything," he added, without naming any political group or faction.

Reign of violence

Bangladesh has witnessed endless violence ever since prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in August last year following widespread student protests that left hundreds dead.

Since then, Islamist groups which had remained dormant during Hasina’s time have become aggressive, attacking leaders and members of her Awami League as well as Hindu minorities.

There have been enforced disappearances, murder and torture of citizens, and the army chief warned that these "must be investigated".

"Punishment must be ensured," he said. "Otherwise, we will be trapped in the same cycle."

‘Back Yunus’

Zaman said the gains of the student-led revolution that toppled the Hasina government were at a risk too.

In February, the security forces launched an offensive called 'Operation Devil Hunt', leading to the arrest of some 8,600 people.

The army chief called upon people to support the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. "At the beginning, I said it would take 18 months to hold an election. We are on that path. Professor Yunus is doing his best to keep us united. Let's help him."