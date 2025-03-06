Trump's roadmap: How Project 2025 document is reshaping global alliances

Donald Trump’s return to power has triggered a wave of controversial policies, from reshaping U.S. alliances to overhauling federal governance. In his latest address to Congress, Trump laid out his vision — one that closely aligns with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint designed by right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation.

This 922-page document, created by over 100 conservative groups, serves as a roadmap for Trump’s administration, aiming to restructure government institutions, redefine civil liberties, and shift policies towards a far-right agenda.

Project 2025: A playbook for Trump’s governance

Project 2025 emphasises four key goals -

Restoring the family as the centerpiece of American life

Dismantling the administrative state

Defending U.S. sovereignty and borders

Securing individual rights based on conservative values

The document proposes aggressive deportation policies, stricter immigration control, and a reduction in federal workforce—aligning with Trump’s move to lay off 50,000 government employees. Critics argue that this would consolidate power in Trump’s hands, reducing institutional checks and balances.

Trump’s denial and tactical distancing

While Trump distanced himself from Project 2025 during his election campaign, claiming on Truth Social, "I know nothing about Project 2025," the speed and nature of his executive actions suggest otherwise. His administration has already implemented several recommendations, including the dissolution of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) framework, elimination of LGBTQ policies, and drastic shifts in education funding.

Experts believe Trump’s public disavowal was a strategic move to avoid backlash before elections. Now, with power secured, Project 2025 is back at the centre of his administration’s agenda.

Government restructuring and Elon Musk’s role

One of the most dramatic changes is the creation of the Department for Government Efficiency, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. This department, which operates independently of Congress, is tasked with restructuring federal agencies and cutting administrative costs — another clear directive from Project 2025.

Additionally, the FBI is being labeled as a “bloated and lawless organisation” in the document, with recommendations for a complete overhaul, making Trump’s control over national security agencies stronger than ever.

Impact on U.S. democracy and global politics

The aggressive policies stemming from Project 2025 are not just affecting the U.S. but also reshaping global alliances. Trump’s disdain for Western Europe, his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, and his reciprocal tariffs on allies like India and Canada reflect a radical departure from traditional U.S. foreign policy.

Domestically, Trump’s push for direct presidential control over federal institutions has sparked concerns over democratic erosion. The elimination of independent oversight bodies and targeted replacement of officials with loyalists could permanently alter the balance of power in Washington.

What lies ahead?

With three more years in office, Trump’s second term is set to be defined by extreme policy shifts, mass restructuring, and ideological battles. Whether these changes strengthen America or lead to greater polarisation remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: Project 2025 is no longer just a vision — it is the playbook driving Trump’s administration forward.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)