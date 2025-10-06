World Cerebral Palsy Day 2025: Why and how the day is observed

October 6 is celebrated worldwide as World Cerebral Palsy Day. This year's theme is "Unique and United", meant to celebrate individuality and what makes every member of the Cerebral Palsy community special.

It began as a day to raise awareness about Cerebral Palsy (CP), and to provide a platform to raise awareness for a condition that is among the most common lifelong physical disabilities. This day is used to advocate for real changes - from policies and legislation, to lifelong healthcare and to further research investments into the condition.

What is cerebral palsy?

According to the official website for World Cerebral Palsy Day, cerebral palsy is an umbrella term for a group of permanent posture and movement disorders that are caused by damage to one's developing brain. While its causes are not fully known yet, risk factors include - complications during pregnancy or while birthing, infections and brain injuries contracted during the first two years of life.

While Cerebral Palsy primarily affects one's movement, people with the condition may also have difficulties in communication, as in speaking, hearing, eating and vision.

The severity of this condition also varies in severity and motor type:

a) Spastic - The most common type of cerebral palsy, characterised by stiff and tight muscles, exaggerated reflexes triggered by a brain injury in one's motor cortex.

b) Dyskinetic - It is a subtype of CP characterised by uncontrollable and involuntary movements such as slow, writhing motions or sudden, jerky movements that are often accompanied by muscle tone changes.

c) Ataxic - it is characterised by problems with balance, coordination, depth perception, which is a result of damage to the cerebellum

Cerebral palsy is often accompanied by other conditions that can reduce one's quality of life, such as pain, fatigue and other comorbidities. This is why there is a high necessity for tailored health support and healthcare for people having CP.

Origins of World CP Day

The first World CP Day began in 2012, founded by United Cerebral Palsy in the US, and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance in Australia. These two groups brought together individuals and organisations across the globe during the ‘Change my World’ campaign.

From then on, the movement has steadily grown - involving nearly 25 million people in 2024.

Organisations such as CP360 actively advocate for the rights of those with cerebral palsy, by engaging with governments, medical practitioners, researchers and those with the condition - to push for policy change and put a global spotlight on the condition.

CP360’s goal in 2025, is to hold a landmark event in Geneva, Switzerland, with member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as in New York at the United Nations (UN), in an effort to collaborate and call for the adoption of a World Health Assembly resolution on cerebral palsy.

Need for change

According to CP360, approximately 50 million people worldwide have cerebral palsy, with 350 million guardians, caretakers and family being directly affected.

With 85 per cent of people with cerebral palsy living in middle to lower-income countries, there is little to no early diagnosis that can lead to early intervention and later improve one’s quality of life.

According to studies, these above listed factors link CP to reduced life expectancy in such countries, due to preventable causes including infection, malnutrition and limited access to adequate healthcare. As the severity of cases are higher in these countries, so are the mortality rates.

However, even for people from high-income countries, some people with CP are at a significantly higher risk of dying early, due to respiratory illnesses, infection and cardiovascular issues.

This highlights an urgent need for further research and global awareness, that can create policy that will ensure quality of life for those with CP, beginning with early identification and intervention for children and babies.