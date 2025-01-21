Why did the US decide to pull out of WHO?

US President Donald Trump signed an order pulling the United States out of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The move came after he repeatedly criticised the agency for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged bias towards China. The US, historically the WHO's largest financial contributor, had been funding nearly 18 per cent of its overall budget.

“We were paying $500 million annually to the World Health Organisation,” Trump stated. “China, with 1.4 billion people, was only paying $39 million. It seemed a little unfair to me.”

Significant blow to WHO

WHO’s most recent budget for 2024-2025 is $6.8 billion, making the US withdrawal a significant blow to the organisation’s finances. This decision means the US will leave the United Nation's health agency within 12 months and cease all financial contributions.

Trump’s move to exit the WHO was not entirely unexpected. Since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has accused the agency of being biased in favour of China.

“WHO failed to hold China accountable during the early days of the pandemic,” he argued, claiming that its actions compromised global health efforts.

In 2020, Trump first threatened to cut US funding, criticising WHO's response to COVID-19. Although he initiated formal steps to withdraw, the process was halted after he lost the 2020 presidential election. His recent decision reaffirms his long-standing position.

Far-reaching consequences

The decision to leave the WHO could have far-reaching consequences. Without US funding and collaboration, global health initiatives may face setbacks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would lose access to crucial global health data, including vital information about emerging diseases.

For example, when China shared the genetic sequence of the coronavirus in 2020, it was released to the WHO and subsequently shared with other nations. Such data-sharing arrangements may now be at risk.

WHO has consistently denied Trump’s allegations of bias. Critics argue that the US withdrawal undermines global health initiatives, especially in combating pandemics. However, Trump and his supporters maintain that the organisation’s funding structure was inequitable and needed reform.

The US departure leaves a funding and leadership vacuum at the WHO, raising concerns about the future of international health collaboration. Will other nations step up, or will this decision weaken the global response to health crises?

