Care for your heart while enjoying Garba: Risks and precautions

Navratri festivities are in full swing across India with Garba and Dandiya nights lighting up the season. But amid the music and celebrations, a worrying trend has emerged — a rise in sudden cardiac arrests and heart attacks.

Last year alone, around 50 people tragically lost their lives during Garba celebrations due to cardiac events. Doctors are now raising alarms over the risks posed by intense dancing, dehydration, and hidden heart conditions.

So, what is driving these sudden tragedies, and how can devotees enjoy the festivities without putting their lives at risk?

Why the risk is rising

Garba and Dandiya are known for their vigorous spins, jumps, and hours of non-stop dancing. While this makes them the heartbeat of Navratri, the intense physical exertion can put immense stress on the heart.

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, often due to arterial plaque built up over years from high cholesterol, smoking, or inactivity. A cardiac arrest, on the other hand, is when the heart suddenly stops beating — sometimes even in young individuals with genetic conditions.

“The formation of plaque due to consumption of fats, cholesterol and inflammation begins from childhood and grows as we age,” cardiologists warn.

Dangerous mix of factors

Doctors say smoking, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and pre-existing heart conditions amplify the risks. Add dehydration, over-exertion, and hot, crowded venues, and the dangers multiply.

“Prolonged and unaccustomed heavy physical activity, especially in a dehydrated or fasting state, is a dangerous mix for cardiac arrest and heart attacks, costing lives,” experts caution.

This explains why Navratri, with its long hours of fasting and dancing, has seen a worrying rise in cardiac emergencies.

Staying safe during celebrations

Doctors emphasise the importance of preparation and awareness. A proper warm-up, staying hydrated, and avoiding over-exertion are critical to reducing risks.

Event organisers are also being urged to deploy medical professionals, ensure CPR-trained staff, and keep automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) on-site. These measures can make the difference between life and death during emergencies.

Warning signs like chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath should never be ignored. “Stepping away from the crowd and seeking immediate medical attention can make all the difference,” doctors advise.

As Navratri 2025 celebrations continue, devotees are being urged to enjoy responsibly, prioritise heart health, and follow safety measures to ensure the festival remains joyous and safe for all.

