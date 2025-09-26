One-third of children age 5-9 in India have high triglycerides: Govt data

A government report has flagged that over a third of India's children aged 5-9 could be having high triglycerides, with Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and north-eastern states showing the highest prevalence.

Over 67 per cent of children in West Bengal, 64 per cent in Sikkim, 55 per cent in Nagaland, 57 per cent in Assam and 50 per cent in Jammu Kashmir were estimated to have high levels of triglycerides -- a type of blood fat that is known to increase risk of heart disease in later life.

Kerala and Maharashtra were among the states showing lowest prevalence at 16.6 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively.

The report

'Children in India 2025' -- the fourth edition since its start in 2008 -- was released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation during the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) on September 25 in Chandigarh.

The report "provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the well-being of children in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Also read: Cancer deaths to rise by 75 pc in 25 years, ageing among factors: Study

Data gathered via government's ministries and departments, such as National Family Health Survey 2019-21 and Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2016-18, were compiled.

Causes of death in newborns

Prematurity and a low weight at birth was found to be the most common cause of death among newborns in the first 29 days of life -- national prevalence estimated at 48 per cent.

Birth asphyxia (not getting enough oxygen) and trauma during birth, and pneumonia were second and third most common reasons, with a prevalence of 16 per cent and nine per cent.

Hypertensive

Authors of the report also classified about five per cent of the country's teenagers as hypertensive -- highest prevalence of 10 per cent seen in Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh (8.6 per cent), Manipur (8.3 per cent) and Chhatisgarh (seven per cent).

Over 16 per cent of adolescents in India were estimated to have high triglycerides.

Literacy rates

'Education and development', and 'crimes involving children and child protection' were among other aspects that the report compiled data on.

Also read: Kerala beats US in infant mortality, but home births pose ‘last mile’ challenge

Overall, 63.1 per cent of India's children and adolescents are literate, with 73.1 per cent of those aged seven and above being literate, the report said.

Over 80 per cent of boys aged 7-9, 92 per cent of those aged 10-14 and 91 per cent of those aged 15-19 are literate, while 81.2 per cent of girls aged 7-9, 90 per cent of those aged 10-14 and 86.2 per cent of girls aged 15-19 are literate, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)