Liver Doc vs DrPal: How a multiplex popcorn post left Twitter divided

The Liver Doc is at it again. Known to lash out at celebrities—sometimes quite uncivilly—for their wellness tips on social media, Kerala-based hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips has taken on California-based gastroenterologist and social media health influencer Dr Pal now, in the process hinting in no uncertain terms that any nonsense is acceptable on Instagram but X is presumably for more serious people. And all Palaniappan Manickam (Dr Pal) had done was ask people to avoid ultra-processed snacks like popcorn with butter and cheese, burgers, and chicken nuggets at movie theatres because these are not good for the gut, especially because most people cannot stop at small amounts. Also read: Sridhar Vembu links vaccines to autism; Liver Doc says 'Stay in your lane' However, the video came to the notice of Liver Doc on X, and all hell broke loose. He disagreed with Dr Pal at once, calling his message alarmist, even though Dr Pal can be heard saying clearly in the video that “moderation is the key”.

Gastroenterologist from California deleted his Twitter post. This speaks volumes about the real value of his content. The fearmongering crap reel has 13.3K likes on Instagram. Speaks volumes about level of critical thinking of his audience there.https://t.co/3kLcsz2PPB pic.twitter.com/l6eVAyf0pJ — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdr) December 10, 2025

He wrote on X, “Please keep this BS on Instagram. Nothing will happen to the gut if one has popcorn or chicken nuggets while watching an occasional movie in theatres. Stop this nonsense,” somehow implying that it was okay to spread misinformation (if Dr Pal’s message can at all be called that) on Instagram. Unhealthy pattern Dr Pal, however, took the video down, only to repost it with a detailed clarification. But in the meantime, Liver Doc went a step ahead and shared Dr Pal's Insta bio, over his 'gut reset' plans. “There is no medical and scientific term called GUT RESET. This is modern snake oil salesmanship. People who are supporting this con, wake up,” he posted on X. He also made another attack on Instagram, saying, “...The fearmongering crap reel has 13.3K likes on Instagram. Speaks volumes about level of critical thinking of his audience there.” Also read: ‘Left liberal’: Sridhar Vembu hits back at Liver Doc over ‘gomutra’ debate And things spiralled further down from there, with someone retweeting Dr Pal’s post with an unsavoury communal remark about Liver Doc. Even as the latter went at Dr Pal all hammer and tongs, the gastroenterologist said, “While I don’t have to prove myself to anyone…let me make one thing absolutely clear: I will never support bigotry or religious bias in any form…” He did initially like the unsavoury post intially, though. Dr Pal soon uploaded another video in which he explained in detail that he was talking about “moderate intake of ultra-processed food”. “One chicken nugget will not harm you. The problem is you never stop with one,” he went on. “This is not about rare movie treats. This is a pattern in kids and adults. Look at the data on pediatric obesity,” he added.

This is my answer to people offended by the video.• Watch the video fully. I talk about moderate intake of ultra processed food. Movie theater food availability was an example. • One chicken nugget will not harm you. The problem is you never stop with one.• Be honest. You… pic.twitter.com/vBSJK86a4A — Dr Palaniappan Manickam (@drpal_manickam) December 9, 2025