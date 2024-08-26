‘Health-ignorant boomer uncle’: Liver Doctor spars with Zoho CEO over barefoot walking

Two giants of social media — from different fields of science — have faced off on X over the benefits of walking barefoot.

One of them is hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doctor on social media, who is known to give frequent health advice to his 274,500 followers on X and bust myths. He is not new to controversies and once ran into legal trouble with Himalaya Wellness after slamming its flagship product Liv.52 and alternative medicine companies and products in general.

The other one is Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of software company Zoho headquartered in Chennai. The online battle started when Vembu advocated the benefits of walking barefoot — also known as “grounding” or “earthing”.

“Health-illiterate boomer uncle”

Dr Philips shared a screenshot of Vembu’s post and slammed it as a “pseudoscientific practice” that can cause foot infection and not give any of the claimed benefits. He also labelled the Zoho CEO a “health-illiterate boomer uncle” for promoting such practices among his huge group of followers.

The 56-year-old Vembu, with a following of 269,600, was understandably incensed. He advised his followers to “stay away from arrogant doctors” as the “best health tip” he could give.

“The best doctors I know are all uniformly humble because they know just how extremely complex the human body is and how much the body and mind are intertwined. They also know accepted medical wisdom keeps changing so they keep an open mind. And great doctors don’t do stupid name-calling about people they don’t know,” Vembu posted.