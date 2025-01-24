‘Left liberal’: Sridhar Vembu hits back at Liver Doc over ‘gomutra’ debate

The recent debate over the alleged miraculous properties of ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) has sparked a rather acrimonious argument between Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu and Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist popularly known as ‘The Liver Doc’ on social media.

A day after Phillips called Vembu “a science illiterate boomer uncle” for backing IIT Madras director V Kamakoti’s controversial claim that cow urine had “anti-infective” properties, the Zoho boss has returned the favour with an indirect dig. Also read: Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras director on his 'gomutra' remark amid backlash



‘Science and arrogance don’t go together’ “The left liberal crowd in our country likes to dump on Bharat's traditional knowledge systems, with slogans like ‘trust the science’ substituting for critical thought,” Vembu said in a post on X on Thursday (January 23). In what was deemed as a swipe at Philips, Vembu said what the medical scientific establishment needs now is a “good dose of humility.” “Science does not mix with arrogance well. Science does not grant us absolute certainties. That scientific humility includes acknowledging that traditional knowledge systems, including those of Bharat, may have deep insights for us. That is the true scientific attitude,” Vembu wrote.

‘Boomer uncle’ post Vembu’s reply came a day after Phillips, replying to one of his posts that claimed about a rising interest among scientists for faecal pills and transplants to restore gut bacteria, said there was no science to back it. “Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?” Philips said. Also read: ‘Science illiterate boomer uncle’: The Liver Doc slams Zoho CEO Vembu for cow urine claims



He had asked Vembu to spread valuable information as a man of influence “instead of promoting ancient nonsense and primal therapies and amplifying fools who misinform, like the IIT Madras professor.”

“The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut bacteria,” Vembu’s earlier post had said. “And gut bacteria are the most vital component of our immune system and they play a vital role in our physical and mental health. So "cow urine and cow dung have beneficial properties" is not some superstitious quackery. Modern science is converging there. It is the closed minded fanatic who takes part in online mobs,” he had said. IIT-M director’s 'gomutra' claims It all started when IIT Madras director, while addressing a Pongal event on January 19, left many dismayed by stating that ‘gomutra’ had medicinal properties. He went on to justify his claims by stating that even top journals in the US have published papers on scientific evidence to this effect. Also read: Rows erupt as 'Garbhavigyan', ‘gomutra’ mentions crop up at IITs



Vembu was among the first ones to come to Kamakoti’s defence. The Zoho CEO in a series of posts on X elaborated on the alleged medicinal benefits of cow urine and how ignorant people “masquerading” as rationalists were hell bent on were attacking “deep thinkers” in the country. “IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator. He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight. Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don't give into the attack mobs,” Vembu said in one of his posts.



