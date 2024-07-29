Liver Doc calls out Nayanthara on wellness tip; actor deletes post, shares cryptic note

Actor Nayanthara has posted a cryptic social media post that suggests that one should not “argue with stupid people” after hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, famously known as the ‘The Liver Doc’ on the internet, called her out on one of her posts on wellness.

Phillips, known for debunking health myths on social media, had earlier called out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulisation.

What Nayanthara’s post said?

In her now deleted post, Nayanthara had endorsed hibiscus tea in the rainy season, vouching for its alleged properties to protect from seasonal infection and illnesses.

“Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness. P.S. anyone who needs the recipe can check with @munmun.ganeriwal. Stay healthy. Stay happy," the post read.

Liver Doc’s response

Philips called her out and wrote, “If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven.”

When the actor deleted her post, the hepatologist noted that there was no apology from Nayanthara.

“Post deleted. But no apology. No accountability. Like a surgical strike on public health. Need laws to curb this kind of behavior from celebrities community and empower and support registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices," he said.

'Never argue with stupid people'

In a cryptic post later, Nayanthara shared a quote by author Mark Twain which read, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience". Fans are assuming that it is her response to Phillips.

