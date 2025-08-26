International Dog Day: Want a furry friend? Here are some breeds suited for India
From Indies to Labradors, explore the most loyal and easily adaptable dog breeds for the Indian climate and households
A few days ago, dogs, considered man’s best friend, found themselves dragged into a rather unfriendly debate on whether the strays among them in Delhi should be allowed to roam the roads as always – and bite and gnarl at the public while they are not being cute or making puppy eyes – or be chained to shelters.
But it was the canines that had the last laugh when the Supreme Court modified an earlier bench’s order to send all strays to shelters, following massive backlash from animal lovers, and instead ruled that the dogs will be left at their original locations after being sterilised and vaccinated.
It is only apt that the court’s verdict, a relief for millions of dog lovers in India, just comes in time to celebrate on International Dog Day on August 26.
Why is International Dog Day celebrated?
Founded by Animal Welfare Advocate and pet lifestyle expert Collen Paige, the day was first celebrated in 2004 when Paige and her family adopted a dog named Sheltie from a shelter for the first time. It has been celebrated on August 26 ever since.
The day has been instituted to celebrate the unique bond between dogs and humans. Paige dedicated the day to create awareness on the need to motivate people to adopt pets, and the day honours all dogs irrespective of breed.
One needn’t be a dog parent to celebrate the day. Even small gestures towards man’s four-legged companions are enough to honour the species. And in case you want to go a step ahead and bring one home, here are a few suggestions:
Indian Pariah dogs aka Indies
The canine versions of street urchins, they probably are the most looked down upon breeds in India – as the name Pariah suggests. Yet, they are among the most robust, intelligent, and loyal breeds in the Indian subcontinent.
Also known as Indies or ‘desi kuttas’, they, unlike foreign breeds, adapt easily to India’s different climates – from cold to hot to humid – while their cropped coat makes them easy to groom and maintain. Endowed with a strong immunity, they are not fussy eaters and make for excellent watchdogs – even if you treat them as your child!
And yes, like pedigree breeds, they don’t cost a fortune. You can just pick one from the litter near your house or a shelter and give it a home!
Labrador Retriever
The staple models of dog food advertisements, Labrador retrievers are literally cuddly bundles of joy.
They are affectionate – sometimes overtly – with a gentle nature, are trainable and have a constitution that is adaptable to the Indian climate. Shorter fur compared to other foreign breeds makes them easy to groom.
They make for excellent companions for children and other pets, and are more suited to bigger flats or individual houses.
However, it is vital to take them on regular walks; the absence of which may turn them sluggish.
Indian Spitz
A descendant of the German Spitz, said to have been brought to India by the British in the 19th century, the Indian Spitz, thanks to its Indian genes, has adapted well to the Indian climate and makes a lovely companion and watchdog alike.
Smaller in size, they can be adopted for households ranging from flats to bigger mansions. As they have thick, fluffy fur, it is important to regularly groom and brush them to manage shedding and make them comfortable.
They are intelligent, alert, and loyal to their owners (parents) but wary of strangers and are the first to smell a rat.
However, proper and early socialisation is vital to ensure they are obedient and well-behaved and avoid turning snappy.
Rajapalayam
Blessed with a tall, muscular build, the breed indigenous to Tamil Nadu has a short, white coat, which goes well with the Indian climate.
Known for their loyalty and alert nature, they are mostly used as guard dogs.
Like Indies, their strong build and trimmed fur make grooming them easier compared to foreign breeds.
Dogs of the breed, however, are said to have a mind of their own and may be stubborn and thus need to be trained early on to reinforce rules.
Beagle
Beagles, which are of small to medium build, make a great pet for households, ranging from flats to those with yards or open spaces.
Their friendly and playful nature makes them safe companions for children and other pets.
While they are perfect for the Indian climate, the breed is sensitive to heat and needs exceptional care on hot days.
While their huge ears make them adorable, they also lead to health issues like ear infections. So, if you are a Beagle parent, regular ear check-ups are a must to monitor and prevent any signs of infection.
Dachshund
Also known by the monikers of ‘weiner dogs,’ ‘hot dogs’ or ‘doxies’, these dogs with their elongated bodies and short legs were originally meant as hunting dogs, but have adapted as indoor dogs too.
Deceptively energetic and fiercely protective of their owners, they can be stubborn at times and could be louder in their barks than other bigger breeds.
They are easy to train, and can be accommodated in smaller to medium apartments.
It is, however, important for Dachshund owners to take care of their backs, as the breed is susceptible to developing spinal issues due to its elongated frame.
What about Siberian Huskies?
Beyond the dog breeds that the government – Pitbull Terrier, Rottweiler, Mastiffs, and Wolf dogs etc – has banned in the country, certain breeds, although available, are not recommended for adoption in India.
The Siberian Husky is one of them. Despite the adorable reels or videos you see on social media, the Husky, genetically made for Siberian/Arctic climates, is not suited to the Indian climate, and when adopted would need oodles of care, including strict protection from heat.
With its ancestors employed in sledge-pulling, the breed is highly energetic and needs to vent out its pent-up energy through ample exercise. Lack of it could lead to crazy zoomies!
As you may have already noticed in viral videos, Huskies are also great attention-seekers and need company to stay entertained. Being abandoned or locked up for hours inside the house isn’t the best routine for them.