International Dog Day: Want a furry friend? Here are some breeds suited for India

A few days ago, dogs, considered man’s best friend, found themselves dragged into a rather unfriendly debate on whether the strays among them in Delhi should be allowed to roam the roads as always – and bite and gnarl at the public while they are not being cute or making puppy eyes – or be chained to shelters.

But it was the canines that had the last laugh when the Supreme Court modified an earlier bench’s order to send all strays to shelters, following massive backlash from animal lovers, and instead ruled that the dogs will be left at their original locations after being sterilised and vaccinated.

It is only apt that the court’s verdict, a relief for millions of dog lovers in India, just comes in time to celebrate on International Dog Day on August 26.

Why is International Dog Day celebrated?

Founded by Animal Welfare Advocate and pet lifestyle expert Collen Paige, the day was first celebrated in 2004 when Paige and her family adopted a dog named Sheltie from a shelter for the first time. It has been celebrated on August 26 ever since.

The day has been instituted to celebrate the unique bond between dogs and humans. Paige dedicated the day to create awareness on the need to motivate people to adopt pets, and the day honours all dogs irrespective of breed.

One needn’t be a dog parent to celebrate the day. Even small gestures towards man’s four-legged companions are enough to honour the species. And in case you want to go a step ahead and bring one home, here are a few suggestions:

Indian Pariah dogs aka Indies

The canine versions of street urchins, they probably are the most looked down upon breeds in India – as the name Pariah suggests. Yet, they are among the most robust, intelligent, and loyal breeds in the Indian subcontinent.

Also known as Indies or ‘desi kuttas’, they, unlike foreign breeds, adapt easily to India’s different climates – from cold to hot to humid – while their cropped coat makes them easy to groom and maintain. Endowed with a strong immunity, they are not fussy eaters and make for excellent watchdogs – even if you treat them as your child!

And yes, like pedigree breeds, they don’t cost a fortune. You can just pick one from the litter near your house or a shelter and give it a home!

Labrador Retriever

The staple models of dog food advertisements, Labrador retrievers are literally cuddly bundles of joy.

They are affectionate – sometimes overtly – with a gentle nature, are trainable and have a constitution that is adaptable to the Indian climate. Shorter fur compared to other foreign breeds makes them easy to groom.