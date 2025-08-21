When one turns to the tenets of Sanātana Dharma, one finds that the dog is no ordinary creature. It is venerated as the vehicle of Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of the Lord Shiva, In the great epic, the Mahābhārata, too, there is a luminous tale involving dogs: the only living being that accompanied Yudhishthira to heaven was a dog. From such traditions it is evident that the dog has, since time immemorial, been regarded as a companion of man, friendly in disposition and inseparable from human habitation. Its loyalty is not a virtue discovered in modern times but a quality acknowledged from antiquity. Hence the dog has come to be hailed as man’s faithful ally, even his friend.

However, the dog has become the centre of bitter dispute across Delhi and the nation after a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC), on August 11, directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from public places across Delhi-NCR and house them in permanent shelters, citing public safety and a spate of bite incidents. Within days, SC heard multiple pleas challenging that order and has now reserved its decision, after the Centre pointed to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 as the humane baseline for population management (sterilise-vaccinate-return).

The ABC Rules 2023 require stray dogs to be caught, vaccinated, neutered, and released back. This approach aims to control the dog population without cruelty. High Courts in Bombay and Kerala have repeatedly upheld this framework and, in practical conflicts, directed Resident Welfare Associations to identify designated “feeding spots” to reduce friction. Recent Bombay High Court orders have even protected feeders from intimidation by housing societies.

Following the directive of the Supreme Court, dog lovers have taken to the streets in protest. While Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed departments to avoid “harsh action” against strays until the Court issues its final ruling, dog lovers have denounced the decree as a violation of laws framed for the protection of animals. To explore whether the order could even be implemented in practice, The Federal spoke to Ram Kumar Teper, a member of Animal Rain Basera (ARB Trust), which has run a dog shelter in Trilokpuri since 2019. Housing nearly 150 dogs, the shelter gives refuge to those who once lived on the streets, to animals injured in road accidents, to the sick, and even to some abandoned pets.

Teper contends that the Supreme Court’s directive appears one-sided, perhaps reflecting only a partial view of the issue. In his words, it is often the abandoned pet, once domesticated and suddenly cast into the wild, that becomes aggressive and bites. Such dogs, unused to the chaos of the street, feel isolated and insecure. The indigenous street dogs — what we term strays — rarely attack, for they know that to bite would invite beatings and retribution.

The real crisis, Teper insists, lies in the grave negligence of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “Had these authorities acted responsibly, neither would the canine population have swelled uncontrollably, nor would they have become a public menace. Instead, MCD officers often pick up a dog from a well-to-do colony only to abandon it in another neighbourhood, where the disoriented animal, unsettled in unfamiliar surroundings, may turn to biting,” he says.

Teper says that the infrastructure is woefully lacking. The animal hospital maintained by the MCD has not even a laboratory; shelters are out of the question. Neither the Delhi government nor the MCD possesses any dedicated facility for strays. There are no ambulances, no systematic vaccination drives, no serious medical provisions. Behind the surge in strays lies another culprit: the breeders, who profit by mating dogs — chiefly foreign breeds whose puppies fetch handsome prices.

When a female can no longer breed, or when a pup proves unsellable, it is simply abandoned on the streets. The unchecked, often illicit trade of breeders, operating with impunity and collusion, has swollen the numbers of strays. Teper notes that his shelter alone consumes a thousand kilograms of rice each month, but receives no support from the government, not even for medicines or vaccines.

The country has an Animal Welfare Board of India, which was established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (No. 59 of 1960), under the stewardship of late Rukmini Devi Arundale, well-known humanitarian. Years ago, Delhi was advised to form a city-level Animal Welfare Board, but the idea was never realised. Such a board, Teper argues, could formulate coherent and workable policy.

Rohit, a young worker of about 20, has served at the Trilokpuri shelter for three years. He lives nearby and often spends nights with the dogs. He affirms that none has ever bitten him. Injured strays are brought in, and occasionally abandoned pets, provided space is available. Of the Supreme Court’s order, he says: “If shelters are overcrowded beyond capacity, the result will be death, not protection.”