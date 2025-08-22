SC's revised verdict on stray dogs: Activists rejoice; Maneka Gandhi calls it ‘scientific'

The Supreme Court’s Friday (August 22) verdict that ruled that strays dogs in Delhi will be dropped back at their original locations after being sterilised and immunised, a modified version of the apex court’s earlier verdict to confine all strays at shelters, has come as a relief for animal lovers.

Modified order

Modifying an August 11 order of a two-judge bench, a special three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath on Friday said that dogs that are not rabid or aggressive will not be shifted to shelters but instead sterilised, immunised and released back to their original locations. The court, however, clarified that dogs which are rabid or suspected to be rapid and those displaying aggressive behaviour will be confined to shelters.

The apex court said the August 11 direction prohibiting the release of picked up stray dogs shall be kept in abeyance for the time being.

Animal lovers celebrate

Soon after the court pronounced its judgement, activists and caregivers who had gathered in anticipation of the verdict hugged each other and raised celebratory slogans.

Some thanked god with "Har Har Mahadev." Many described the ruling as a "victory" of compassion.

"Now we will not have to send our kids anywhere," PTI quoted one of the celebrants.

"This is a historic day. The court has upheld the right way of caring for community animals. Our 'street kids' will remain with us, and we will continue to take care of them," the person said.

Another activist said the judgement brought "immense relief" to those who share a close bond with stray dogs. "We were very anxious, but today's decision gives us hope that kindness and science will go hand in hand," she added.

‘Scientific judgment’, says Maneka Gandhi

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s order, animal rights activist and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, said it was a “scientific” judgement.

"The Supreme Court's judgment is scientific and we are very happy with it," Maneka said.

She said that the earlier practice of picking up dogs, sterilising them and abandoning them elsewhere had not helped in controlling either their population or cases of dog bites.

"Until now, dogs were picked up, sterilised, and thrown in another place. There was no benefit to sterilisation because when a dog is left in a strange area after a major operation, it is scared, in pain, and does not know who will feed it. That is when it bites," she told PTI.

The solution lies in returning sterilised dogs to their territory, she asserted.

"If you want their numbers to reduce, it will only happen through sterilisation. If you want biting to stop, that will only happen if the dogs are released back in their own place," the BJP leader said.

Need for designated feeding spots

She also referred to the Animal Welfare Board's policy framed 25 years ago, which recommended that the feeding of stray dogs should take place in fixed spots within colonies, away from people's homes.

"Every colony should have a designated feeding area, and if there is a large population, two feeding spots can be made. But wherever you feed, do it thoughtfully and not outside someone's house," she said.

Rahul lauds verdict, calls it ‘progressive step’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had slammed the apex court’s August 11 order, welcomed the revised verdict and said it marks a progressive step towards balancing animal welfare and public safety.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said the approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning.

"I welcome the Supreme Court’s revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety," he said in a post on X. "The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning," he said.

Conditions apply

In its Friday order, the court said as far as possible, dogs infected or suspected to be infected with rabies and showing aggressive behaviour should be kept in separate pounds or shelters after sterilisation and immunisation.

The bench also directed the municipal authorities to forthwith commence an exercise for creating dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each municipal ward, keeping in mind the population and concentration of stray dogs.