SC order on stray dogs: Key points you should know

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 22) modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the canines which will be taken to shelters must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back in the same area.

The court clarified that this relocation shall not apply to stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour. The court also issued directions for releasing stray dogs from shelters back to their respective areas.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on the release of stray dogs from shelters: