SC order on stray dogs: Key points you should know
In a revised directive, the SC has issued guidelines on release of stray dogs from shelters; here's a look at the guidelines
The Supreme Court on Friday (August 22) modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the canines which will be taken to shelters must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back in the same area.
The court clarified that this relocation shall not apply to stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour. The court also issued directions for releasing stray dogs from shelters back to their respective areas.
Here are the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on the release of stray dogs from shelters:
- Stray dogs to be released from shelters only after vaccination, deworming, and sterilisation
- Rabid-affected or aggressive dogs not to be released
- Feeding zones to be designated; no feeding allowed on streets
- Action to be taken against those feeding dogs on the roads
- Municipalities to set up dedicated helplines to report violations
- Animal rights activists must not obstruct process
- Dog lovers and NGOs who approached the Supreme Court to pay Rs 25,000 (individuals) and Rs 2 lakh (organisations), respectively ( amounts deposited to be utilised to create infrastructure and facilities for the stray dogs)
- Adopted dogs cannot be returned to streets
- Court to draft national policy after consulting all states
