Vijay says he is giving up cinema for fans at Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia

In an emotional speech at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia, actor-turned-politician Vijay said he had decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans. He credited them for giving him everything, including a 'Kottai' (fortress).



In Tamil Nadu, the word ‘Kottai’ (meaning fort) symbolises someone’s bastion as well as Fort St George, a British-built fortress, that houses the state’s legislative Assembly, Secretariat and Chief Minister’s office since independence. His comments came as he wrapped his last film, before shifting his focus to his political career ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which are slated for 2026.

On December 27, the event, billed as Thalapathy Thiruvizha, a six-hour extravaganza, marked Vijay’s cinematic farewell with fanfare, electrifying performances and emotional speeches from industry colleagues.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort," Vijay said. "That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," he added.

A record-breaking farewell in Malaysia

The audio launch, held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, drew nearly 1 lakh fans and entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. Malaysia hosts the world's largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

"If you want to succeed in life, you may not need friends, but you need a strong enemy. Only when there's a strong enemy do you become stronger. So, in 2026, history will repeat. Let us be ready to welcome it for the people. Thank you, Malaysia," Vijay said.

Music, memories and an emotional goodbye

Thalapathy Thiruvizha featured live performances and emotional speeches amid heightened security and a strict no-politics directive from Malaysian police. Singers Tippu, Anuradha Sriram, and Saindhavi electrified the stage with Jana Nayagan movie songs. Industry veterans shared heartfelt memories of working with Vijay.

Veteran actor Nasser delivered a tearful speech, thanking Vijay for aiding his son's recovery and supporting the construction of the Nadigar Sangam. He also urged Vijay to reconsider retirement, describing him as "critic-proof" and irreplaceable for fans and the industry.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander delivered a 45-minute tribute featuring medleys of Vijay's hits. The apolitical gathering, strictly permitted as entertainment, highlighted Vijay's global fan following three years after his last Malaysia visit.

Pongal 2026 clash at the box office

Jana Nayagan, also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Naren, releases worldwide on January 9, 2026, ahead of Pongal. The film will clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Red Giant Movies' Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

The audio launch event will be telecast on Zee Tamil on January 4, 2026.

(With agency inputs)