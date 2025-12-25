Vijay says DMK ‘rattled’ as TVK gains ground in Tamil Nadu

In a veiled reference to the DMK, TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay said that his party’s political adversaries were rattled by its successful meetings and said that his rivals were beginning to unmask themselves.

Firing a salvo at the ruling DMK government of Tamil Nadu, the founder TVK accused the DMK of allowing the “lotus” (BJP’s symbol) to bloom in Tamil Nadu and alleged that the Dravidian major had confused the people on the "common minimum agenda".

“After an unsuccessful conspiracy to bring us down, we witnessed three successful public meetings in Kanchipuram, Puducherry and Erode. Those who wanted to shut us down are rattled upon seeing the people standing with us,” Vijay said in a statement.

'Murasoli disreputes TVK'

Vijay took strong exception to an article in the DMK’s organ, Murasoli, and said the editorial piece attempted to defame and bring disrepute to the TVK.

“They are now beginning to unmask themselves. The leader of their party, Chief Minister M K Stalin, talks and throws stones, forgetting that he is standing in front of the mirror,” Vijay said in the statement, on December 24.

“The DMK had confused the people with the so-called common minimum agenda and became a slave from 1999 to 2003 (during the Vajpayee-led regime). They ensured the lotus to bloom in Tamil Nadu,” Vijay took a swipe at DMK's past alliance with the saffron party.

"The TVK members should ignore the DMK’s 'rhetoric and monologues' and join hands with the people and make the latter realise that the TVK is the only party qualified to strive for their cause," he added.

